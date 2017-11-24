News digest: Lotte buys Havmor Ice Cream, clouds over Rafale, and more

Insolvency ordinance: Defaulting promoters set to lose their companies



An ordinance amending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has practically barred promoters of companies undergoing the resolution process from bidding for their own companies when they are auctioned as part of bankruptcy proceedings. Read more



South Korea's Confectionery buys for Rs 1,020 crore

Clouds over fighter jet: How much did Rafale actually cost?

Govt vows to keep equitable

Over my birthday dinner, the family pledged 10% wealth: Sunil Mittal

South Korea’s Confectionery has acquired Ahmedabad-headquartered ice cream maker Ltd (HIL) for Rs 1,020 crore in an all-stock deal. Read more Has the Indian Air Force (IAF) paid more per Rafale fighter than what Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi had undertaken in Paris whilst announcing his agreement with French President Francois Hollande to buy 36 aircraft from French vendor, Dassault? Read more At a time when the US’ Federal Communications Commission has decided to replace the net neutrality rules, the Indian government has vowed to keep cyberspace equal for everyone and not allow any firm to restrict people’s access to the web. Read more Sunil Bharti-led Bharti Group has pledged Rs 7,000 crore, which is 10 per cent of its family wealth, for philanthropy. A large chunk of this will be used to set up Satya Bharti University for Science and Technology, modelled on MIT, Stanford, and Berkeley. Read more