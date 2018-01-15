News digest: NPA disclosure rules, anti-profiteering clause, and more

Capital expenditure done, Industries now eyes debt reduction In June 2011, at Industries’ (RIL’s) 37th annual general meeting (AGM), Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had told shareholders that would be a “debt-free” company. Ten months later, was virtually debt-free on a net-cash basis at the consolidated level, after considering its cash and bank balances as well as investments. Read more disclosure rules: keen on implementing a revised proposal The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to look into its proposal mandating listed companies to make public disclosures within a day of loan defaults. Read more Jittery over govt's anti-profiteering drive under GST, firms may move court Anxious over the government's anti-profiteering drive under the goods and services tax regime, companies in the segments of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and information technology (IT) software are planning to petition the high courts in Delhi and Mumbai, seeking more clarity on the clause.Read more 2018: Agriculture sector to get top priority, says Arun Jaitley Ahead of the Union Budget, Finance Minister on Sunday said the agriculture sector was the top priority for the government because the country’s economic growth is not “justifiable and equitable” unless the benefits are “clear and evident” in the farm sector. Read more JSW to bid in partnership with a global PE player for Cement today will make a bid on Monday in partnership with a global private equity (PE) player for debt-laden Cement. The bid deadline for is Monday. managing director Parth Jindal said the PE entity would have a majority in the proposed entity. Read more