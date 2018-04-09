News digest: Q4 preview, govt borrowing, Air India sale, Defexpo, and more

Q4 preview: March quarter estimates show earnings growth losing steam



The trend of steady improvement in corporate earnings growth seems to be losing steam, with the combined net profit of India's top 50 companies, which are part of the NSE Nifty50 index, estimated to grow by 10.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the January-March 2018 quarter, down from the 11.5 per cent YoY growth clocked in the third quarter and 40.5 per cent growth during the year-ago quarter.



The Government of India’s (GoI’s) market borrowing in the second half (H2) of 2018-19, against expectations, might be lower than the Rs 2.9 trillion it plans to raise till the end of September.

Centre may ease expression of interest deadline for 76% stake in Air India



The government may relax the deadline for submitting an expression of interest (EoI) to buy 76% in state-owned carrier

However, the structure of the deal will remain unchanged with no plans to split the international and domestic businesses of the airline. Read more CBI, Indian Revenue Services officers at loggerheads over fraud tax refunds



to grab early spotlight at Defexpo with first private sector warship



The (MoD) is presenting Defexpo India 2018, a four-day land and naval systems exposition that will kick off in Chennai on Wednesday, as a display of Indian defence industrial capability. Underscoring that point, the first offshore patrol vessel (OPV) built by a private shipyard will join operational service that morning.




