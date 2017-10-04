News digest: RBI monetary policy review, Mallya held in UK, and more

Excise duty on petrol, diesel cut by Rs 2/L; Govt may suffer Rs 26k-cr loss
Facing public resentment over the recent spike in fuel prices, the government on Tuesday cut the excise duty on both branded and unbranded petrol and diesel by Rs 2 a litre from Wednesday. According to sources, the finance ministry was initially reluctant to reduce the duty due to revenue concerns, but relented after discussions with the petroleum ministry on implementing steps to bring down petrol prices
Monetary policy review: Why RBI might not cut rates today
PE firms make record exits of $9.4 billion in 2017
Amid slowing growth in advance tax collections, the income-tax department
is exploring enhanced engagement with the top 100 companies to facilitate compliance. A committee set up under the direct tax department
Govt plans new schemes to add shine to gold savings
