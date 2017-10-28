News digest: Road ministry's budget allocation, Amazon's loss, and more

Bharatmala: Finance Ministry explores cut in road ministry's budget allocation
At a time when Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari has spelt out an ambitious plan to execute highways projects, including Bharatmala, at an estimated cost of Rs 7 lakh crore, the finance ministry is mulling over a reduction in its budgetary allocation. Read more
War with Flipkart drives up Amazon's international losses
Seattle-based online retail giant Amazon’s international losses soared to $936 million in the three months that ended September on account of its bullish investments in India
to overtake rival Flipkart. Read more
Outgoing Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa
would be remembered as a bureaucrat during whose tenure the Narendra Modi government implemented demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST). Days before his retirement, Lavasa tells Business Standard there is still lack of clarity regarding GST
proceeds for this year and, hence, the fiscal deficit
target is being watched closely. He, however, ruled out any fiscal stimulus this year. Read more
SBI asks Odisha to take equity in Bhushan Steel
State Bank of India
(SBI), the country’s largest lender, might have found a way out for Bhushan Steel, currently going through a Reserve Bank of India-mandated insolvency
process. In a rare move, SBI
Chairman Rajnish Kumar has written to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking equity participation in the stressed steel firm. Read more
Lenders prefer sectoral guidelines for choosing buyers in insolvency sales
Banks that are part of the consortium of lenders for companies referred to the National
Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) have come to a consensus that there should be sectoral guidelines for selection of bidders among those who show an interest in acquiring any of the stressed assets put up for sale. Read more
