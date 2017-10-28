News digest: Road ministry's budget allocation, Amazon's loss, and more

Bharatmala: Finance Ministry explores cut in road ministry's budget allocation

At a time when Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari has spelt out an ambitious plan to execute highways projects, including Bharatmala, at an estimated cost of Rs 7 lakh crore, the finance ministry is mulling over a reduction in its budgetary allocation. Read more

War with drives up Amazon's international losses

Seattle-based online retail giant Amazon’s international losses soared to $936 million in the three months that ended September on account of its bullish investments in to overtake rival Read more

Concern regarding is real, says Ashok Lavasa

Outgoing Finance Secretary would be remembered as a bureaucrat during whose tenure the Narendra Modi government implemented demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST). Days before his retirement, Lavasa tells Business Standard there is still lack of clarity regarding proceeds for this year and, hence, the target is being watched closely. He, however, ruled out any fiscal stimulus this year. Read more

asks Odisha to take equity in Bhushan Steel

State Bank of (SBI), the country’s largest lender, might have found a way out for Bhushan Steel, currently going through a Reserve Bank of India-mandated process. In a rare move, Chairman Rajnish Kumar has written to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking equity participation in the stressed steel firm. Read more

Lenders prefer sectoral guidelines for choosing buyers in sales