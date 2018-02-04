Not an encounter, it was personal enmity: UP Police on Noida shooting

The on Sunday said that the Noida shootout was not an encounter but a case of personal enmity.

While addressing a press conference, Love Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Noida said, "Prima facie it looks like a case of personal enmity. During the probe, it was found that the trainee sub-inspector knew the elder brother of the man who was shot. This is certainly not a case of an encounter. Prima facie it seems a case of personal enmity. We are verifying everything."

The senior official further said that the four policemen involved in the shootout have been suspended and the sub-inspector who fired the gunshots has been sent to jail.

"The four policemen have been suspended with immediate effect.

We have seized service revolver of the sub-inspector who fired the gunshots and sent him to jail. Besides sending the accused trainee sub-inspector to jail, the role of other three policemen, two constables and a sub-inspector is being investigated. All four of them remain suspended," said SSP Love Kumar.

"Staff communicated to me that there had been some argument with the man (who was shot) during which the sub-inspector shot at him and they are taking him to the hospital," he added.

Earlier today, the family of Jitendra Yadav family had alleged he was shot in a "fake" encounter by police. The family members had also accused the policemen involved in the incident of targeting the duo because of their caste.

As per the family, four boys were returning from Bahrampur at around 10:30 pm, when the police personnel stopped the vehicle and fired at one of them without any reason.

On Saturday, two people were allegedly shot at by police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector-122.

Among the injured, Jitendra Yadav, who was shot in the neck, is said to be critical, while Sunil has wounded his leg. Yadav is currently admitted at Fortis, where heavy security is deployed at present.