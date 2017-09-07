NSEL scam: NCLT directs govt to put interim report on record

The Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday asked the central government to place on record an interim report prepared by the (SFIO) on the alleged the Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) scam.



A two-judge bench was hearing the union government's petition against (India) Ltd (FTIL) in Chennai. FTIL, which later changed its name to 63 Moon Technologies, came under the scanner for its alleged role in irregularities inside NSEL.

Hearing of petitions related to the case has been adjourned to October 3, while a final hearing is scheduled to take place later in the month.

The government had directed the to conduct a probe on and its associate companies a year ago.

On Thursday, the bench constituted by Judicial Member Ch Mohammed Sharief Tariq and Technical Member S Vijayaraghavan was informed that the report was already in possession of the The bench subsequently asked the central government to place the interim report on record within two weeks.





Hearing of petitions filed by the shareholders' group, investors group and others will take place next month, the said.Initially, the had reportedly submitted its plea to the in Delhi. The case was later transferred to the Chennai bench of

The central government had in February last year, directed the merger of NSEL with in the wake of a Rs 5,600-crore scam.



According to reports, the issue of irregularities came to light in 2013, following which shareholders and those who traded on the company's exchanges protested against the payment crisis.