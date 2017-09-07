NSEL scam: NCLT directs govt to put interim report on record

-
ALSO READNSEL controversy: Jignesh Shah contests Sebi verdict on insider trading Mahindra defence arm to probe Rs 5,600-crore NSEL payment crisis Sebi issues final show-cause notice in NSEL scam case to five big brokers NSEL scam: Sebi audit finds lapses at 5 brokers Sebi directs 13 people to disgorge Rs 124 crore in NSEL case
-
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday asked the central government to place on record an interim report prepared by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on the alleged the National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) scam.
A two-judge NCLT bench was hearing the union government's petition against Financial Technologies (India) Ltd (FTIL) in Chennai. FTIL, which later changed its name to 63 Moon Technologies, came under the scanner for its alleged role in irregularities inside NSEL.
Hearing of petitions related to the case has been adjourned to October 3, while a final hearing is scheduled to take place later in the month.
The government had directed the SFIO to conduct a probe on FTIL and its associate companies a year ago.
On Thursday, the NCLT bench constituted by Judicial Member Ch Mohammed Sharief Tariq and Technical Member S Vijayaraghavan was informed that the SFIO report was already in possession of the union government. The bench subsequently asked the central government to place the interim report on record within two weeks.
Initially, the union government had reportedly submitted its plea to the NCLT in Delhi. The case was later transferred to the Chennai bench of NCLT.
The central government had in February last year, directed the merger of NSEL with FTIL in the wake of a Rs 5,600-crore scam.
According to reports, the issue of irregularities came to light in 2013, following which shareholders and those who traded on the company's exchanges protested against the payment crisis.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU