NTPC's 490-Mw Dadri plant synchronised; to increase production from today

NTPC Dadri on Sunday synchronised the 490 MW unit, bringing an additional 300 MW to the power grid.

The Plant was closed on technical ground on May 25. Besides, due to shortage the plant could produce only 60 per cent of the installed capacity.

It is expect to get additional and increase plant production from tomorrow.

NTPC spokesperson Pankaj Saksena said: NTPC Dadri has one 840 MW thermal power plant and two 490 MW plants. One 490 MW plant was closed on May 25 due to technical problems.

"This had reduced the overall power production from the The plant was started yesterday and today at 4.26 pm it was synchronized and power to grid from this unit started. Around 200 to 300 MW power from this plant is being supplied to grid from today evening.

under process for installation at NTPC Dadri. This Hybrid plant is an R&D project developed by NETRA.

It is first of its kind in India in which will be utilised to heat feed water and it will enhance the efficiency of thermal power plant.

Ash Utilisation at NTPC Dadri is more than 100 per cent in 2017-18. Bottom ash is used by NHAI for the construction of Eastern Peripheral Expressway.