Official: Bihar Board class 10 results today at 1

Sources also hint at the Board's plans to give grace marks

Class 10 students of Bihar have been keeping their finger crossed as the BSEB (Bihar School Education Board) is expected to announce the exam results today as confirmed by indiaresults.com. Sources said that the results were going to be declared at 11 am. However, due to the swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal Keshari Nath Tripathi in the state, the results are expected to be out at 1 pm. The BSEB Class 10 results have considerably been delayed due to some students’ failure to take physical verification test conducted by the Board. These students numbering 40 were the toppers were required for physical verification and review of their exam copies.



Good News For Some Students



Sources also hint at the Board’s plans to give grace marks so that the overall passing percentage may improve by 10-20%. The average passing percentage in 2016 stood at 44.6. The Board has received an official permission from the State Government to grant 8 grace marks. A student who fails in one subject will be given 8 marks as grace and a student failing in two subjects will be given 4 grace marks in each. Grace marks if given will improve the overall passing percentage to 50-60 from the previous year’s 44.6.



How to Check the Results:



· Go to the official site www.biharboard.ac.in(or visit the Results page here)

· Click on the Class 10 Results

· Provide your details such as Roll Code, Roll Number and hit the Find Results button.





· Your results will be displayed. Print it out.After a photo of mass cheating during exams surfaced in the social media in 2015, the education authorities had installed CCTV cameras and set up security personnel at the exam centres in 2016. The state of Bihar had faced a number of controversies of exams cleared through unfair means. The result of Class 12 board exam (held between February 14 and February 25) was announced with only 30.11 students clearing the exams. Only 37.1% students in Arts cleared the exam and 73.76 in commerce which was better than the former. Ganesh Kumar (Arts) had scored 82.6%. However, it was brought to light that Kumar had lied about his age to the authorities and knew nothing about the subject he had taken in the exam. Similarly in 2015, the topper of Class 12 Ruby Rai could not pronounce Political Science and said that the subject had something to do with cooking. The Stage Government must take urgent measures to improve the overall standard of education in the state. A few students resorting to the unfair means to clear the exams shatter the hearts of those who genuinely study and prepare. Once the overall educational standard is improved, there will arise healthy competitions among students to score more and aim higher.The BSEB or Bihar School Examination Board was established in 1952 under Section 3 of Bihar School Examination Board Act – 1952 under the Government of Bihar. It conducts examinations at secondary and senior secondary level in both government and private schools belonging to state of Bihar. The exam syllabus is determined by the Government of Bihar. Generally the Board conducts exams in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September. Also it conducts various departmental examinations such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination.