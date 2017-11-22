JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Padmavati row: Maharashtra min seeks ban; Ranveer extends support, and more
Business Standard

Padmavati row: Mughal-e-Azam also tinkered with history, says Rahul Rawail

On Monday, the producers voluntarily postponed its release date

ANI  |  Panaji 

Padmavati release deferred; threats, protests continue

Film director and Panorama Jury Head of the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Rahul Rawail expressed solidarity with the makers of the upcoming movie 'Padmavati' on Tuesday.

Comparing the movie with the yesteryear classic, 'Mughal-e-Azam', which was also a variation of history, Rawail reasoned that 'Padmavati' did not warrant protestation.

"Anarkali is a completely fictitious character. Anarkali does not exist in history. If today Mughal-e-Azam is released, will they ban it? They will not," Rawail told reporters here.

"Bhansali has made Padmavati with a lot of conviction and hard work. He is not going to play around with history, but as a filmmaker, he will have his own take without disturbing history," he added.

Rawail said that the issue should have been tackled in a better way, adding, "I admire Bhansali and Viacom for agreeing to postpone the release because, in these circumstances, it could have created a lot of violence."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been mired in a slew of controversies for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

On Monday, the producers voluntarily postponed its release date in the face of the absence of requisite clearances.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, November 22 2017. 10:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements