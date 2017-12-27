Placement rate in first phase rises at IITs

A share of the total batch being placed in the first phase of the final placement process has risen at the (IITs).

Varying from campus to campus, as against an average 60-70 per cent of batches being placed in the last 3-4 years, the first phase of final placements this year in December has seen over 80 per cent of the batch being placed at some of the

The trend has been led by a 15-17 per cent growth in core sector profiles that have seen a healthy jump over last year, coupled with rising in research and innovation profiles, along with analytics and consulting profiles being offered in decent numbers by recruiters this year.

"We are yet to analyse the overall numbers, but we will be placing over 80 per cent of the batch in the first phase this year. Last year, the same was around 70 per cent. The good thing is that this has been led by the core manufacturing sector which has seen a rise in offers," said K Mohanty, head - placements at

IIT Roorkee, on the other hand, has placed 843 out of total 1325 registered students in the first phase, while placed 62 per cent of the total registered students.

IIT Kharagpur reached the milestone of placing over 1000 students by day 8, a fete that was "way ahead of similar numbers compared to last few years", as per the institute.

The other interesting trend is the rise in the share of post-graduate students being placed in the first phase as well. For instance, at IIT Roorkee, 824 undergraduate (UG) and 502 post graduate (PG) students had registered for placements this year, out of which the offers to UG students were offered 630 jobs and PG students were offered 212 in the first phase.

According to Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placement, IIT Madras, the placements of postgraduate students was "significantly better this year" compared to the last year.

"While the total number of students (excluding PPO) placed was not different compared to the same time last year, the actual placed share went up from 56 per cent last year to 62 per cent this year," said Santhanam.

At IIT Madras, the top five recruiters in the first phase included Citi with 25 offers, Intel India Technology Pvt. Ltd. (20), EXL Service (19), Flipkart (18), and HCL Technologies Ltd. (17). The departments that had more than 90 per cent placement include computer science and engineering, electrical engineering and engineering design.

Meanwhile, sector-wise, the core sector saw a significant jump this year at

For instance, core and R&D made the highest number of offers at at 343, followed by analytics, finance and consulting cohort which made 233 offers, and IT firms who made 182 offers. FMCG recruiters made five offers in all in the first phase at

According to Mohanty, also has seen 15-17 per cent jump in core sector offers. IIT Roorkee, however, saw core sector making 295 offers out of the total 843 in the first phase, whereas non-core offers stood at 548.