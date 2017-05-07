Prabhas thanks fans for 'Baahubali 2' success

Riding high on the success with blockbuster 'Baahubali 2

The 37-year-old actor took to his Facebook page and shared an emotional message saying that he is overwhelmed with the response of the people.

He wrote, "To All My Fans , a big hug to each one of you for all the love that you'll have showered on me. I have tried my best to go through a lot of the efforts that you all have put to express your affection for me from different parts of India and even overseas. I am truly overwhelmed with everything. The journey of Baahubali has been a long one but among the few things that I will take away from this, is all of you. Lots of love back to you all."

The 'Baahubali' fame concluded the post by writing some emotional words for the director SS Rajamouli.

The actor thanked the director for "believing in him, to carry his huge vision to the masses, giving him once-in-a-lifetime character of Baahubali and making the entire journey so special."

The movie is still creating records at Indian and overseas box office. The film has gone past the worldwide record of 'PK' at 743 crore rupees with business close to 800 crore rupees.

Recently, the movie beat Tom Hanks' high-tech thriller 'The Circle' at the North American box office to become the first Indian movie to emerge at number three at US box office.

The movie stars Prabhas in the titular role and has Rana Daggubati, and Sathyaraj in other pivotal roles.