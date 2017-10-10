JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Cutting down emission intensity of GDP to fight climate change: India
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi's Congress campaign taking a leaf out of Trump's US prez bid?

Congress is said to be working with Cambridge Analytica, which helped US President Donald Trump win elections

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. Photo: @OfficeOfRG Twitter handle
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. Photo: @OfficeOfRG Twitter handle

The Congress party has already started preparing for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. And, it seems to be planning to make use of big data this time, suggest reports. The Opposition party is said to be in talks with big data firm Cambridge Analytica, which earlier helped United States President Donald Trump win elections through a targeted communication campaign.

According to Moneycontrol, the company has etched a data-driven strategy to target voters on social media, analysing online user behaviour and different citizen databases.

Cambridge Analytica has suggested the momentum for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls should be built with Assembly elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. It has also proposed building a mobile app to analyse the performance of party candidates and draw a parallel with the opponents. 

While the company is reported to have said an Indian Opposition party has contacted, it declined to identify the party. Reportedly, they made a presentation in August.

The BJP also hired a data analytics company during its 2014 general elections campaign to expand its voter base. 

In case the Congress ropes in Cambridge Analytica for its campaign, it will be a first for an Indian party to hire a foreign entity to manage elections. 

Interestingly, Cambridge Analytica is known for being backed by right-wing billionaire Robert Mercer and generally backs right-wing movements and parties.
First Published: Tue, October 10 2017. 12:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements