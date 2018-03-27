Railway recruitment: 20 mn apply for 100,000 posts; 5 facts about RRB jobs

If you are looking for a government job, it might interest you to know that Indian Railways has announced over 100,000 vacancies. The PSU behemoth on Monday said the online exam will be held for about 90,000 posts in group C and group D and for 9,500 openings in the Railway Protection Force.

India's biggest recruiter has received over 20 million (2 crore) applications for about 100,000 vacancies, with five days still remaining for the online registration to end.

"Till date, over 20 million candidates have applied for the posts and the number will rise further as five more days remain before the deadline comes to an end," said a Railway Ministry official.

For assistant loco pilots and technicians alone, over five million online applications have been received, the official said.

There are 26,502 loco pilot and technician posts and 62,907 Group D vacancies open for recruitment.

Here's what candidates must know:

1. Candidates can check their answers after exams: Given the magnitude and the sheer scale of the test being held, the candidates will be given a window to check their answers after the completion of the exams and after the results are declared to maintain transparency.

2. Exams to be held in 15 languages: Question papers will be provided to the candidates in 15 languages — Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu — to ensure opportunities for candidates across India.

3) Educational Qualifications: Minimum 10th class pass or ITI or equivalent trade for Group C & D Posts. Graduate / Post Graduate for Group A & B Posts.

4) Posts: Gazetted (Group 'A' and 'B') and Non-Gazetted (Group 'C' and 'D') in 19 RRBs:

Group 'A' Posts: Group A posts is carried out by UPSC - appointed through Civil Service Exam, Engineering Service Exam, and Combined Medical Service Examination.

Group 'B' Posts: These posts are not open to direct recruitment.

Group 'C' Posts: Technical and Non-Technical cadre posts like Clerk, Station Master, Ticket Collector, Commercial Apprentice, Traffic Apprentice, Engineering posts (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication) etc.

Group 'D' Posts: These posts in various disciplines include Trackman, Helper, Assistant Points Man, Safaiwala / Safaiwali, Gunman, Peon etc.

Other Posts: ITI Apprentices, Sports Quota, Cultural Quota, Scouts and Guides Quota etc.

5) Selection Procedure: Applicants will have to sit for written examination. Railways will not conduct any interview after the written examination. For a very few specific (Group A & B) categories there is a viva after the written exam, while for certain other categories there is a Skill Test (like typing test or stenography test) and for categories related to operational safety like Assistant Station Master, Assistant Loco Pilot, there will be an Aptitude Test.

All RRBs official website links and contact E-Mail List available at - http://www.rrcb.gov.in/rrbs.html.