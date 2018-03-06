-
"I have a duty towards the people and that's why I have come to politics,'' Tamil superstar Rajinikanth said on Monday during his maiden political speech after announcing his entry into Tamil Nadu politics. The 'Thalaivaa' rebutted his political opponents and entertained the crowd with his famous dialogues during his 35-minute speech. The 'superstar' showered lofty praises on the reign of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. However, he didn't drop any hints about the launch of his political party. Rajinikanth had announced his much-awaited entry into the political arena amid a lot of fanfare in December last year. He had said that he would join politics, and field candidates in all 234 Assembly segments in the upcoming general elections in 2019. The 'Thalaivaa's' maiden political speech came at the unveiling of a statue of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran at Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in the presence of a huge crowd in Chennai. He also advised students to work hard for four years so that they could reap the benefits for the next 40 years. Rajinikanth's speech also sparked an outrage among Chennai residents as his supporters erected banners and 'illegal posters' that disrupted traffic in the southern metropolis. Kamal Haasan took a dig at the superstar for the same. Here are the top 10 highlights of Rajinikanth's first political speech: 1. Spiritual Politics Rajinikanth said that his political philosophy would be that of 'spiritual politics', explaining that honest and casteless politics meant spiritual politics. This is not the first time that he spoke of 'spiritual politics'. When he had announced his entry on the plank of a new brand of politics in December, DMK leader M K Stalin had said Tamil Nadu was the cradle of the Dravidian movement, where there was no place for 'spiritual politics' as enunciated by the superstar. ALSO READ: You'll be witnessing spiritual governance: Rajinikanth on political entry 2. 'Learnt about politics from Karunanidhi, Moopanar' "With my close relationship with M Karunanidhi, G K Moopanar and others, I learnt a lot about politics," Rajnikanth said. Politics is a way where there are snakes, thorns and difficulties. The superstar also said that he planned to use technology and talented people to deliver good governance. Announcing his political debut on December 31 last year, Rajinikanth had said he would bat for honesty in politics and good governance. 3. The Rajini-Style Rajinikanth's speech was peppered with punchlines from his films and offered a point-by-point rebuttal of the criticism hurled at him. Wearing a white shirt and dhoti, he exhibited a mix of softness and aggression during his 35-minute speech. Sporting a grey moustache, beard and a black spectacle, the actor was at his best when he gave his trademark laughter as an answer while anticipating a political repartee to his adulation of MGR. 4. Tamil Nadu's 'political vacuum' "Jayalalithaa is no more and Karunanidhi is ill. Tamil Nadu needs a leader. I will come and fill that vacuum. God is on my side," Rajinikanth told the crowd.
He further said,"I know the political journey is not easy. It is a journey through struggles and hurdles but I can give governance which they gave to common people and I trust I can do that too". ALSO READ: I can fill the vacuum created in Tamil Nadu politics, says Rajinikanth5. On M G Ramachandran He said that he wasn't trying to emulate MG Ramachandran. The veteran actor spoke at length about how MGR had helped him get a no-objection certificate for constructing a marriage hall when it was stuck in red tape. Rajinikanth said he wasn't drawing any comparison with the late chief minister and that no one could achieve what MGR had done, even in a 'thousand years'. He also extolled MGR's noon-meal scheme, saying it had helped many poor children. 6. Reining in fans: "I think my fans have erected banners, disturbing free flow of public movement, in violation of High Court orders. I request my fans not to indulge in such activities," said Rajinikanth on his fans erecting banners and disrupting the flow of traffic in the city. 7. Kamal Haasan's jibe Superstar Kamal Haasan, who launched his party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' (People Justice Centre) recently, took the first 'political' potshot at Rajini. He said the 'change must come from within' when the Thalaivaa's fans erected banners that disrupted the flow of traffic in the city. Activist Traffic Ramaswamy also condemned the stunt pulled off by Rajini fans. Earlier, Haasan had said that an electoral alliance with Rajinikanth couldn't be ruled out, but a partnership won't be possible if the Thalaivaa's colour was 'saffron'. 8. Govt and politicians not working "The present government and politicians are asking why actors are leaving their makeup and coming to take over their jobs as politicians. I am 67 years old now. Since you are not doing your duty, I am stepping in," Rajinikanth said. He said he was compelled to abandon the 'greasepaint' and 'arc lights', and join politics to deliver 'good administration'. 9. Dismayed with political rivals "I didn't expect the present political parties to welcome me. But why are you discouraging me and others?," Rajinikanth wondered during his speech at Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai. 10. Advice to students Student life, though tough, is the best stage of one's life, the Thalaivar told the gathering of 5,000 people consisting of students mainly. He further advised the students gathered in the medical college to work hard for 4 years and reap the results for the next 40 years. ALSO READ: You'll be witnessing spiritual governance: Rajinikanth on political entry
