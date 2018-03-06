5. On M G Ramachandran

He said that he wasn't trying to emulate The veteran actor spoke at length about how had helped him get a no-objection certificate for constructing a marriage hall when it was stuck in red tape. said he wasn't drawing any comparison with the late chief minister and that no one could achieve what MGR had done, even in a 'thousand years' . He also extolled MGR 's noon-meal scheme, saying it had helped many poor children.

6. Reining in fans:

"I think my fans have erected banners, disturbing free flow of public movement, in violation of High Court orders. I request my fans not to indulge in such activities," said on his fans erecting banners and disrupting the flow of traffic in the city.

7. Kamal Haasan's jibe

Superstar Kamal Haasan, who launched his party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' (People Justice Centre) recently, took the first 'political' potshot at Rajini. He said the 'change must come from within' when the Thalaivaa's fans erected banners that disrupted the flow of traffic in the city. Activist Traffic Ramaswamy also condemned the stunt pulled off by Rajini fans. Earlier, Haasan had said that an electoral alliance with couldn't be ruled out, but a partnership won't be possible if the Thalaivaa's colour was 'saffron'

8. Govt and politicians not working

"The present government and politicians are asking why actors are leaving their makeup and coming to take over their jobs as politicians. I am 67 years old now. Since you are not doing your duty, I am stepping in," said. He said he was compelled to abandon the 'greasepaint' and 'arc lights', and join politics to deliver 'good administration'.

9. Dismayed with political rivals

"I didn't expect the present political parties to welcome me. But why are you discouraging me and others?," wondered during his speech at Dr Educational and Research Institute in Chennai.

10. Advice to students Student life, though tough, is the best stage of one's life, the Thalaivar told the gathering of 5,000 people consisting of students mainly. He further advised the students gathered in the medical college to work hard for 4 years and reap the results for the next 40 years.

