Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar appointed DG of CRPF

Bhatnagar is a 1983 batch IPS officer

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar was on Wednesday appointed as the Director General of the CRPF, two days after 25 personnel of the force were massacred by in Chhattisgarh.



The paramilitary force was headless for nearly two months after the retirement of K Durga Prasad on February 28.



Bhatnagar, a 1983 batch IPS officer, will be the new DG of the CRPF, official sources said.



Senior IPS officer was also appointed as the DG of Indo Tiben Border Police force.



Pachnanda is a 1983 batch IPS officer of cadre.

