Rajnikanth in politics? Subramanian Swamy scoffs at idea, calls it a joke

Will he, won’t he? The possibility of Tamil Nadu's most popular star Rajinikanth taking the plunge into politics has been the subject of speculation for years now. The actor on Monday, left his fans even more puzzled by saying, "If it is God's will, I will enter politics."

Rajinikanth also said if he enters politics, he will be truthful and will not entertain people who want to make money. While his comments were welcomed by his fans, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was not pleased.

He called it a 'joke' and advised him to stay out of politics, reports News18

Swamy, who is known for his controversial remarks, said, "Rajini has been with various parties and has no ideology. Rajini is a mere distraction."

He went on to say that Rajinikanth was not even a Tamilian; “in fact, he is a Marathi from Bengaluru,” he said. Swamy also took potshots at the megastar’s fans. “It is a cult following,” he said. Swamy said that cinema people are good at giving statements as their dialogues are scripted by somebody else.

What did the Tamil superstar say to his fans:

"God decides what we have to do in life. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I'm fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won't work with such people".

has old relations with politics:

Two decades ago, made a brief debut in politics, which he now calls "political accident".

In 1996, during the Tamil Nadu assembly election campaign, Rajinikanth denounced J Jayalalithaa and her politics. His strong remarks contributed to her defeat.

"I did a mistake by supporting a political alliance 21 years ago. It was a political accident. Since then, politicians have misused my name on several occasions. But I have to clarify, I'm not joining any party," he added.

However, since then, has tried his best to distance himself from politics.

Subramanian Swamy's comment on Tamil actors

Earlier Swamy had called actor Kamal Haasan - a boneless wonder and pompous idiot.





@satishrajaram5 : I don't know about BJP but I will oppose this boneless wonder and pompous idiot called Kamal Hasan — (@Swamy39) February 20, 2017

In April, Rajinikanth cancelled his visit to Sri Lanka owing to the request of Tamil Nadu politicians.

According to The News Minute, reacted to this saying, "Rajinikanth doesn’t know politics."

Swamy was at his most sarcastic while talking to reporters. "Do you still want actors in politics? Are you not tired already? Now we should only have politicians in politics," he said.





@Minal55352507 : All cinema stars are chicken. Rajnikant no different — (@Swamy39) March 25, 2017 When asked how he would react if Rajinikanth did decide to enter politics, Swamy said, “Why should he come to politics? His talent is in films. He doesn’t know politics.”

Swamy's remarks not in sync with BJP



When by-election was being held to fill the vacancy caused by the death of former chief minister Jayalalithaa, this March, was consistently asked about the candidate he favoured.





My support is for no one in the coming elections. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) March 23, 2017 The superstar said in a tweet, "My support is for no one in the coming election".

Rajinikanth's statement came days after music composer and BJP candidate for the bypoll, Gangai Amaran, called on him.

Amaran's son Venkat Prabhu had tweeted on Sunday that the actor had wished him 'success' in his political innings during the brief meeting.



Today our thalaivar @superstarrajini met and wished my dad for his political victory in #RKNagarByElection #happyson #GangaiAmaran pic.twitter.com/K4t3UcU3O1 — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) March 21, 2017

He had also posted a picture of his father with Rajinikanth at the latter's residence.

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi visited Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai. The photo opportunity with the superstar was an attempt to boost the BJP’s performance in Tamil Nadu ahead of the polls.