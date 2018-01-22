Republic Day sale: Know everything about Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal offers

Attention shopaholics! All major e-commerce platforms like Amazon India, Flipkart and Shopclues are back with their online sale, offering various deals and huge discounts on mobile phones, fashion and lifestyle segment, accessories, home appliances, etc. Flipkart is hosting ‘The Republic Day Sale’ that started on January 21 and will end on January 23, which has great deals on products ranging from mobiles, laptops, IoT accessories, and more. The coincides with rival Amazon Great Indian that also began on January 21 but will conclude a day later on January 24. With e-commerce becoming the default shopping choice for many, this season will see an influx of shoppers logging in to tap the online-exclusive deals. Retailers are bracing for a flurry of shoppers. Flipkart With big and top deals this Republic Day, Flipkart is focussing on enhancing customer experience. Flipkart's financial aid for shoppers Flipkart will offer easy financing options to make products affordable: — 10% cashback on payments through Citibank credit & debit cards — No Cost EMI — Debit Card EMIs — Product Exchange offers — Buy Back Guarantee — Buy Now Pay Later Customers can keep an eye on Flipkart's special game 'Bid & Win' to win products at the lowest unique bid. Here's what they have for you: Flipkart is offering up to 70 per cent off on TVs and other home appliances. Get a massive discount of 50 to 80 per cent on clothing, footwear and jewellery. Flipkart also offers a big discount of up to 70 per cent on beauty products, books and sports merchandise. Deals on smartphones Google Pixel 2 XL – Rs 48,999 Google Pixel 2 – Rs 39,999 HTC U11 – Rs. 43,999 Apple iPhone 7 32GB – Rs 40,999 Samsung Galaxy S7 edge – Rs 35,900 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 – Rs 32,999 Sony Xperia XA1 – Rs 16,990 Samsung Galaxy On Max – Rs 13,990 Moto M 64GB – Rs. 12,999 Deals on accessories Google Chromecast 2 at Rs 2,601 (Rs 700 off) Flipkart SmartBuy 10,000 mAh Power Bank: Rs 599 (45% off) Ambrane 10,000 mAh Power Bank at Rs 599 (66% off) Best Deals on DSLR DSLR starts from Rs 24,990 Canon EOS 1300D DSLR with Single Lens – Rs 24,990 (off Rs 7000 + Free Camera Bag) Fashion & lifestyle * Some merchandise is available at 80% discount. This includes women's footwear, western wear and sunglasses

* Minimum 60% off on men's clothing

* Kids' clothing under Rs 699

* Minimum 50% off on ethnic wear.

Large appliances

* Flipkart is offering big savings on large appliances like televisions

* Rs 50,000 cut for products from Vu

* Exchange offers on Samsung and LG TVs, fully automatic washing machines under Rs 9,000

* Refrigerators at under Rs 10,000 with no cost EMI.

Home and dining

Salutes are reserved for the best. This 21st to 23rd Jan, gear up for the Flipkart – a that is worth a salute. Get ready to be amazed by great deals and exciting offers coming your way soon! https://t.co/t9rTasokop — Flipkart (@Flipkart) January 16, 2018 Top deals on Flipkart include up to 80% off on sofas, up to 70% off on bedroom furniture and branded bedsheets starting at Rs 499.

Amazon

Mobile phones

Oppo F3 for under Rs 12,000 - down from Rs 19,990

iPhone 7 at a little over Rs 40,000

Flat Rs 1,500 off on Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro.

Fashion & lifestyle

Amazon is offering interesting deals and discounts in fashion and lifestyle category across top brands like Louis Philippe, Gap, Puma and Titan.

* 80% off on clothing for both men and women

* Up to 70% off on footwear, bags, wallets and luggage and

* 90% off on jewellery

Large appliances

35% off on washing machines

BPL 32-inch TV for Rs 13,000 or less

Refrigerators starting at Rs 11,000

Home and dining

Amazon is offering up to 30% off on kitchen appliances.

* Get Prestige induction cooktop for nearly Rs 2,500

* Prestige rice cookers and mixer grinders under Rs 2,000

Shopclues "Acche Din Sale"

Online marketplace ShopClues had already begun its sixth-anniversary "Acche Din Sale" from January 19 targetting Republic Day to end the — Get 10 per cent instant discount on IndusInd Bank and Standard Chartered debit and credit card transactions — Get 20 per cent SuperCash with payments through Mobikwik — 5 per cent cashback through Vodafone m-pesa payments