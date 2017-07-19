Right to Privacy: Aadhaar issue goes to 9-judge Bench

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice on Tuesday referred the question of by the identity scheme to a nine-judge Bench.

The case will be heard on Wednesday.

The question of has become a contentious issue as several petitioners have alleged the scheme violated the to of citizens by gathering personal information, including biometric details.

The government contends that the Constitution does not recognise right to as a

Even judgments of the have not ruled that was a The Bench will have to examine two specific decisions of the — one delivered in 1954 by an eight-judge Bench and another in 1962 by a six-judge Bench.

There are some 22 petitions challenging various aspects of Aadhaar, such as linking it to one’s permanent account number (PAN), making it compulsory for filing returns, opening bank accounts and claiming mid-day meals for school children.

All of them allege the government has committed contempt of court by making it compulsory, while the court had earlier ruled that it should be insisted on only for basic benefits such as food and domestic fuel.

In Tuesday’s hearing, the court separated all those issues from the fundamental question of right to

After the decision of the Bench, other issues will be put up before smaller benches.

The court took the decision because the government was going ahead with the unique identity scheme, despite the court being seized of the legality of the scheme itself.

The petitioners have several times submitted to the court that the government was ignoring its orders and pressing ahead with the scheme, creating a “concentration camp” atmosphere in the country.