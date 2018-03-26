Curfew imposed over riots in Aurangabad during Ram Navami: Top developments

broke out on Monday in Bihar’s Aurangabad during the second day of processions, forcing the administration to impose a curfew and deploy police forces in some areas, according to media reports. People from both sides indulged in heavy stone-pelting and arson, which left several persons injured and nearly a dozen shops gutted yesterday while a procession was being taken out. "We have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC. The situation in the town is tense but under control," said Aurangabad District Magistrate Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal, according to news agency PTI. Here are the top 10 developments on the riots in Aurangabad: 1. Curfew imposed in Aurangabad: The communal clashes that broke out in Bihar’s Aurangabad led to curfew and heavy deployment of police force in sensitive areas. 2. Clashes started during 2018 processions: The trouble started during processions, which were being taken out in the district headquarters town at around 2 pm, according to media reports. Minor clashes were also reported from Gaya, Siwan and Kaimur. 3. Stampede-like situation: Stone pelting by the communities was reported in Aurangabad’s Islamtoli area that led to a stampede-like situation, according to a police, who added that it the police faced hardships in helping the procession pass through the area. 4. More than 20 shops set ablaze: Over 20 shops in Islamtoli, Sabzibazaar and Maharajganj were set on fire after the stone-pelting incident, reported The New Indian Express. 5. Six injured: Six people have been injured in firing at Purani Qazi Mohalla, according to a police official.

6. Heated exchange in Assembly: The issue led to a heated exchange in the Assembly where the Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, alleged that for the past several hours, riots had been taking place at Aurangabad and shops belonging to a community were being set afire and curfew had to be imposed.

Yadav made the allegations while state minister Vijender Yadav was reading out the government's reply to the debate on the budgetary allocation for the home department.

7. Don’t give publicity to rumours, says Nitish Kumar: A visibly upset Chief Minister rose to intervene and said the floor of the House must not be used to give publicity to rumours which could aggravate communal tensions.

Kumar said had passed off peacefully in "with a few exceptions" and asserted that there was no report of curfew or police firing in Aurangabad.

8. ‘Teach Tejashwi some basics’: Kumar turned towards veteran RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who was seated beside Yadav, and was heard asking "Why does anyone not teach him (Tejashwi) some basics?"

"If you (Tejashwi) try to give vent to rumours through the House, it vitiates the atmosphere... Please don't do such things," Kumar said.

"If there is any local issue and you want to make it a state-level one through the House, then it will be construed that you are willing to whip up passions... We all should try to maintain peace and amity," the chief minister said.

Using the endearment "Babu" to address the young RJD leader more than once, Kumar told his former deputy that he has a long political career ahead of him and hence should be willing to learn.

"We all, including the DGP and the Home Secretary, are talking to the people concerned. Senior officials have been rushed to the spot to keep things under control", he said, adding "No one will be spared". 9. Opposition attacks Nitish: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress had attacked over March 17 in Bhagalpur’s Nathnagar and the present Aurangabad clashes. “The government is giving empty assurances as Union minister Ashwini Choubey’s son Arjit Shashwat is yet to be arrested for causing the clashes in Bhagalpur. Give me permission and four constables and I will have him arrested,” had.

10. ‘Situation under control’: The district police and CRPF personnel carried flag-marches in areas and took 50 people into custody over violent acts in the past two days, according to media reports. However, the situation is reported to be well under control.