TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kerela HC asks Centre to allow Chitra in World Athletics Championships

Taco ice cream and blueberry khakhra, anyone?
Business Standard

RTI comes in way of civil servants giving advice to govt: Arun Jailtey

Bureaucrats fear their suggestions could be made public later

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Arun Jaitley, Jaitley
Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence, Arun Jaitley at a book release in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the Right to Information (RTI) Act can to some extent create hindrance in bureaucrats giving their advice or opinions in the process of decision making out of the fear that these would become public later.

However, he said bureaucrats are free to render their advice, opinion during the process of decision making.

"Even B G Verghese had stated that the opinion, advice given by public servants in the course of decision making should not be made public," he said after releasing a book.

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements