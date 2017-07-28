RTI comes in way of civil servants giving advice to govt: Arun Jailtey

-
ALSO READJaitley raises H-1B issue with US, highlights contribution of Indian cos A K Bhattacharya: The importance of picking the right people GST first federal product of India: Finance minister Arun jaitley Download: Full text of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Budget 2017 speech Emergency was for detaining political opposition, Jaitley reminds Congress
-
Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the Right to Information (RTI) Act can to some extent create hindrance in bureaucrats giving their advice or opinions in the process of decision making out of the fear that these would become public later.
However, he said bureaucrats are free to render their advice, opinion during the process of decision making.
"Even B G Verghese had stated that the opinion, advice given by public servants in the course of decision making should not be made public," he said after releasing a book.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU