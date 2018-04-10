JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Unnao rape: 5 accused sent to jail over death of victim's father; updates
Business Standard

Sikh groups demand removal of Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler from Congress

The protesters raised slogans and scaled barricades, even as police tried to push them back

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Akalis burn an effigy during a protest against 1984 anti-Sikh riots outside Congress party's Head Office in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Akalis burn an effigy during a protest against 1984 anti-Sikh riots outside Congress party's Head Office in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Members of Sikh groups on Tuesday staged a protest near the Congress headquarters here demanding the removal of Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler from the party for their alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Police stopped the protesters from reaching the All India Congress Committee headquarters on Akbar Road here.

The protesters raised slogans and scaled barricades, even as police tried to push them back.

"We are demanding Congress president Rahul Gandhi to remove Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler from the party for their role in anti-Sikh riots," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, general secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee and a BJP MLA.

Congress should now clear its stand over Kumar and Tytler, who are accused in the anti-Sikh riots and were present at the party's hunger strike at Rajghat yesterday, Sirsa said.
First Published: Tue, April 10 2018. 20:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements