Singapore Defence Minister hails India's Tejas fighter jet as 'excellent'

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen today hailed India's indigenously-built multi-role light combat aircraft as "excellent and very impressive".



As the first civilian foreigner, Hen took a half-an-hour flight in at the Kalaikunda airbase here.



"It is an excellent aircraft and it is very impressive," Hen told reporters here.He praised Air Vice Marshal A P Singh, the pilot who flew the Tejas, saying he felt as if he was riding a car and not flying in a fighter aircraft.Asked whether is interested in buying the fighter aircraft, Ng said he is not a pilot and it is for the technical people to take a call on it.Indian defence sources said has evinced interest inDuring the air show where aircraft was showcased, some countries in the Middle East had also shown interest, the defence sources said.Two aircraft were flown in here from for displaying them to the Defence Minister.Air Vice Marshal Singh who flew Ng is the project director of the Flight Test Centre-Aeronautical Development Agency.aircraft was designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the and the Navy.The Defence Minister is scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi tomorrow."Bilateral defence ties between our two countries are strong and it is getting stronger," Ng said.Air Force is holding joint military training with their Indian counterpart at the Kalaikunda airbase.Asked about the joint military training, Ng said, "I hope this will continue for long".The first joint military training between and the Republic of Air Force (RSAF) was held at the Gwalior air force station in 2004.Such an exercise was first held in Kalaikunda in 2007 and since then regular joint training has been held at the air force station here.