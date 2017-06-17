Sisodia seeks removal of DIP director for not launching Dengue awareness

This is the second time when Sisodia has sought the removal of Sarangi for not agreeing to him

This is the second time when Sisodia has sought the removal of Sarangi for not agreeing to him

Deputy Chief Minister has again sought action against the director of the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) for "not following" his direction to launch awareness campaign about and in the city.



This is the second time when Sisodia has sought the removal of DIP Director Jayadev Sarangi after he denied his nod to hold the Deputy CM's Facebook Live even on GST with traders.



In his letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the deputy chief minister said that Sarangi was directed on May 25 to place hoardings and run a campaign for creating awareness about and chikungunya, but he has not done anything till now.



"I do not understand what are the compulsions for not replacing such an incompetent officer. I again urge the Lt Governor to either replace him with a more sincere officer or get the campaign on dengue/ done from him," Sisodia said in the letter.



He also said that at a time, LG himself is proactively involved in preventive operations and taking regular meetings and all the agencies are trying their best to coordinate with each other and do the needful, the DIP is having no interest in creating awareness as required.



Earlier this month, Sisodia had directed Chief Secretary M M Kutty to take action against Sarangi for denying permission to his Facebook Live event, saying an open tender was required to organise such an event.



However, DIP cleared that it had refused to organise Sisodia's Facebook Live event on GST as the social media campaign for its publicity required an open tender.



Government sources said the DIP had not asked for an open tender to hold the deputy chief minister's Facebook Live event but for carrying out a Facebook campaign for publicising it. It required a tender as there were no prescribed rates for such advertisements.



However, Sisodia's Facebook Live event was held later.

Press Trust of India