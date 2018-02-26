Sridevi: From Chandni to Hawa Hawai, five of her best performances

The legendary actress Sridevi, who passed away at 54 in Dubai did many memorable roles through her career which people remember her for. We pick five films that are considered her best work. Chandni: won the hearts of millions of Indians through her role as ‘Chandni’ in Yash Chopra’s 1989 romantic drama film. It was one of the biggest box office hits of 1989. Chandni won the Film Award for Best Popular Film of the year. 'Chandni girl' The movie's music became a rage. Sri Devi gave her voice to the title song with Jolly Mukherjee singing in the male voice. The film became so popular that people would refer to her as the 'Chandni girl'. Chaalbaaz: In this remake of the 1972 hit, Seeta Aur Geeta played a double role as Anju and Manju. This 1989 comedy film was directed by Pankaj Parashar. The film is still appreciated as one of Sridevi’s finest films. The film is a story of twins separated at birth and how they are brought up in contrasting environments.

One day, they end up at each others house and how their life is not the same anymore. Sri Devi enacted the contrasting characters with elan. Mr India: as Miss Hawa Hawaii in Mr India remains a classic in the Hindi film history. Written by Salim-Javed, directed by Shekhar Kapur, the film was the highest grossing movie of 1987. Thirty years later her performance is still talked about especially her moves in two songs in the film, Kaate nahin katate and Hawa hawai. In a film with Amrish Puri as Mogambo and Anil Kapoor playing Mr India, Sri Devi held her own with her superlative performance. Sadma: Sadma(1983) tells the story of Nehalata (Sridevi), a young girl who regresses to childhood after suffering a head injury in a car crash. Starring opposite Kamal Haasan, through her role conveyed all the nuances of her child-woman character suffering from amnesia. Through ‘Sadma’, Ilaiyaraaja marked his debut in Hindi film music as well. English Vinglish: returned to the big screen after a long hiatus from the Bollywood film industry. Written and directed by Gauri Shinde, plays role of a homemaker, Shashi Godbole, who enrolls in English-speaking course to stop her family from mocking her English speaking skills. English Vinglish remains a critically acclaimed movie in which Sri Devi won the audiences heart as a vulnerable homemaker.