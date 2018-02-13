Srinagar CRPF camp battle ends, 2 LeT militants dead: Top 10 developments

Two (LeT) militants were killed by security forces in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area on Tuesday after a gunfight of nearly 30 hours that had started after a failed attack bid on a camp in Kashmir. The exact identity of the militants was yet to be established, the police said, adding that a search operation in the area was going on. Earlier on Tuesday, intermittent firing had continued between security forces and terrorists at a CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. Pakistan-backed terrorist organisation, the (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack, which led to the ongoing gun battle and has claimed the life of a CRPF jawan. #WATCH J&K: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Karan Nagar (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/sECH5chjMJ — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2018 Fierce fighting continued between militants and security forces in the heart of on Monday after a foiled attack on the CRPF camp left a trooper dead and a policeman critically injured. Here are the top 10 developments: 1) Gun battle ends with two militants dead: Two holed up militants, involved in a failed terror bid on a CRPF camp in Srinagar, were killed on Tuesday in a nearly 30-hour-long gunfight, police said. "While one was gunned down as he came out of the under-construction building to get into another adjacent building, the other was trapped and killed inside the building that they took refuge in on Monday," a police officer said. The militants had taken shelter inside the Karan Nagar area building a day ago after an alert sentry at the observation post of the 23rd battalion of the CRPF spotted them and fired, averting a possible on the camp. The militants were forced to withdraw and later trapped inside the building from where they had been engaged in the gun battle with the security forces.

We are suspecting presence of two terrorists, the operation is in its final stage. We have been successful in doing a deliberate assault, we are expecting the operation to finish it very soon: Swayam Prakash Pani, IGP, Kashmir on encounter underway in Srinagar's Karan Nagar pic.twitter.com/KyJyFK6zNo — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2018

3) One CRPF jawan killed: On Monday, a CRPF personnel, who was seriously injured in the gunfight during the ongoing encounter at the CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar, succumbed to his injuries. & Kashmir: One CRPF personnel who was seriously injured in gunfight during ongoing encounter at CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar succumbs to injuries. pic.twitter.com/UDEdAD5uDt — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018 An attempted attack by militants on a CRPF camp in Kashmir was foiled on Monday, with a gunfight breaking out between security forces and the attackers, who took shelter in a building in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area. One CRPF jawan lost his life after being grievously injured in the ongoing encounter. The attack comes close on the heels of the strike on the Sunjuwan military camp in by a group of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists , which left six people, including five Army personnel, dead.On Monday, a CRPF personnel, who was seriously injured in the gunfight during the ongoing encounter at the CRPF camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar, succumbed to his injuries.

The trooper was wounded in the shootout as the security forces prepared for a final assault against the holed-up militants, a police officer said.

He was shifted to the nearby SMHS hospital, barely 300 metres away from the site of the gunfight, and died later.

It was the same hospital from where Pakistani militant Naveed Jat alias Abu Hunzullah managed to escape on February 6 after killing two policemen.

4) Special Operations Group deployed: Troops of the CRPF and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of and Kashmir Police were carrying out the operation against the militants.

Kashmir police chief S P Vaid in a tweet said: "I congratulate alert CRPF sentry for averting Suicidal attack in Karan nagar Fortunately two terrorists are in cordon & exchange of fire going on." I congratulate alert CRPF sentry for averting Suicidal attack in Karan nagar Fortunately 2 terrorists are in cordon & exchange of fire going on. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) February 12, 2018 5) 'Militants couldn't enter HQ': Speaking to news agencies, CRPF IG Ravideep Sahai said: "They (militants) couldn't enter the headquarters but sneaked in a building close to the HQ. Five families have been evacuated. Speaking to news agencies, CRPF IG Ravideep Sahai said: "They (militants) couldn't enter the headquarters but sneaked in a building close to the HQ. Five families have been evacuated. Operation is on." 2 militants tried to barge into CRPF headquarters in the morning. They couldn't enter the headquarters but sneaked in a building close to the HQ. 5 families have been evacuated. Operation is on: IG CRPF Ravideep Sahai on encounter at CRPF camp in #Srinagar's Karan Nagar pic.twitter.com/loFzUFObXx — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018 6) Alert sentries foiled the attack: Earlier on Monday, the militants had attempted to strike the CRPF camp but their attack was foiled by alert sentries, officials said. ALSO READ: Sunjwan: Army sets camp ablaze; Pak alleges India creating 'war hysteria' "The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire," a spokesman of the CRPF said. Earlier on Monday, the militants had attempted to strike the CRPF camp but their attack was foiled by alert sentries, officials said.

7) Militants tried to flee: The militants fled from the spot and took shelter in an under-construction house nearby, the officials said. The building was cordoned off by the CRPF. According to senior CRPF officials, there were two militants.

8) More troops to cut off escape: Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the CRPF has moved in more troops to ensure that the militants do not escape. ALSO READ: Nirmala Sitharaman says Pak to pay for Sunjuwan attack: Top 10 developments 9) Incident follows Sunjuwan attack: The incident comes two days after Jaish-e-Mohammad militants attacked an Army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu, killing six people, including five soldiers. Intermittent exchange of fire was reported and the CRPF has moved in more troops to ensure that the militants do not escape.