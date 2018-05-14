Sunanda Pushkar suicide: Shashi Tharoor charged with abetment; top updates

The on Monday accused leader of abetting the suicide of his wife and told a city court that his custodial interrogation was necessary as investigation was yet to be concluded.

The police filed a nearly 3,000-page charge sheet in the court, naming Tharoor as the only person as accused in the case and claiming that there was enough evidence to proceed against him.

The police has also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty.

The charge sheet in the mysterious death of Pushkar was filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, who will consider it on May 24. The agency also urged the court to summon Tharoor, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, as an accused.

The couple's domestic servant Narayan Singh is one of the key witnesses in the case.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on the night of January 17, 2014.

The leader has been charged under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The charge sheet, which includes several annexures, said that Pushkar died within three years, three months and 15 days of her marriage with Tharoor. The couple had entered the wedlock on August 22, 2010.

Pushkar was found dead in the suite of the South Delhi hotel on January 17, 2014. The suite was sealed that night itself for investigation.

An FIR was registered by on January 1, 2015 against unknown persons under section 302 (murder).

According to a prosecution sources, the charge sheet has mentioned that Pushkar was allegedly subjected to mental as well as physical cruelty.

After all the possible and material evidence collected and verified, it was felt that his custodial interrogation would be required in the case, the charge sheet, which contains several medical reports, said.

has not been arrested in the case so far as he had joined the investigation when required.

Reacting to the chargesheet, Tharoor tweeted: "I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. In oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the DelhiHighCourt that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable!"

Here are the top 10 developments on Sunanda Pushkar’s death:

Psychological autopsy is a reconstructive mental state evaluation to understand an individual's mental state at and around the time of death for the purpose of identifying the cause of death.

5. What happens next? Generally, when a person is accused under Section 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty), he is immediately taken into custody. However, Shashi Tharoor has not been arrested. The case is likely to come up at Patiala House court next week where Shashi Tharoor would likely be present, reported Indian Express.

6. Subramanian Swamy’s take on the issue: Swamy on Monday tweeted, “All witnesses & documents were destroyed by UPA govt & corrupt police. On basis of current evidence this is what could be done. More info will come during trial. There are allegations on Shashi Tharoor that he forced his wife to commit suicide.”

All witnesses & documents were destroyed by UPA govt & corrupt police. On basis of current evidence this is what could be done. More info will come during trial. There are allegations on Shashi Tharoor that he forced his wife to commit suicide: S Swamy on #SunandaPushkar case pic.twitter.com/hR4rjKQKsl — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2018

7. SIT told SC it prepared draft final report: On April 20, The Supreme Court was told by the Delhi Police's special investigation team (SIT) that after "thorough professional and scientific investigations", it has prepared a draft final report into the death of Sunanda Pushkar, the wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The draft has been sent to the Prosecution Department for legal scrutiny and would be filed in the trial court concerned after being vetted, said the affidavit filed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya, who is supervising the case.

"The special investigation team (SIT), after conducting thorough professional and scientific investigations, has prepared a draft police report under section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code and sent the same to the Prosecution department of Government of Capital Territory of Delhi for legal scrutiny."

"As soon as the draft police report is received after legal vetting by the Prosecution Department, the same shall be submitted before the competent trial court for consideration and concomitant judicial proceedings."

The affidavit was filed on a plea filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into Pushkar's death.

8. Delhi Court had dismissed Swamy’s plea last year: The Delhi High Court had last year in October 26 dismissed BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar, terming his PIL as a "textbook example of a political interest litigation".

Later, Swamy moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order which asked the BJP leader to satisfy the court on the question of maintainability of his plea.





With agency inputs