Sunjuwan mastermind Mufti Waqas killed in surgical attack: Top developments

7) JeM terrorists who attacked Sunjuwan camp came from Pak 8 months ago

sources have told news agencies that the three JeM terrorists who carried out the attack on the Sunjuwan military camp had infiltrated into from Pakistan in June last year

According to the Army's preliminary investigation, the three terrorists were hiding in various parts of Jammu and for the past seven months and were looking at carrying out an attack. The terrorists had crossed over to India from Pakistan in June last year when infiltration had gone up, the sources said. They said that a detailed investigation was being carried into the Sunjuwan attack and the probe report would be examined by the top echelon of the

Six personnel and a civilian were killed in the attack on the Sunjuwan military station on February 10. Three JeM terrorists, who carried out the strike, were killed during the gun battle with the

8) India will share evidence with Pakistan

While Pakistan has denied the hand of terrorists operating from its soil in the Jammu camp attack, India has said it will provide evidence to Islamabad regarding the terror strike.

In February, when she was asked whether the government was sharing evidence with Pakistan, Sitharaman had replied in the affirmative. "Yes, all the evidences which have been collected will be compiled and, definitely, the evidences will be given, as always, to Pakistan. But, Pakistan, inspite of being given dossier after dossier, has not taken any action, she said. "On the contrary, we find people directly responsible for the Mumbai attack and many others still free and roaming happily in Pakistan," the defence minister added.

She had said that the Centre would provide evidence to prove that the handlers of the terrorists were back in Pakistan and were influencing the attack.

9) IEDs, 'incriminating' documents recovered

Waqas, operation commander of JeM, eliminated in Awantipora. He was mastermind behind several terrorist attacks on security forces including Sunjuwan attack. Weapons & incriminating materials like IED preparation material recovered. He is a foreign terrorist: SP Pani, IG pic.twitter.com/obVOuXHMGE — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018 Inspector General, Range, SP Pani told news agencies that "weapons and incriminating materials" like improvised explosive devices were recovered from the spot. Further, Pani said that "preparation documents" were recovered from Waqas' body.

10) Threat not over yet as hundreds of terrorist ready to cross into India

However, Waqas' death does not diminish the threat to India as, according to reports, scores of terrorists are waiting in Pakistan, ready to cross into India.

Last month, the had said that more than 300 militants were waiting across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan to infiltrate into India. The had added that the Pakistan played a key role in planning terrorist attacks in Jammu and