Taj Mahal cannot be a part of our history: Sangeet Som

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) UP MLA has an old relationship with controversies. On Monday, Som said the should not be a part of our history as its creators were the ones who "wanted to wipe out Hindus". The MLA's comments come in the aftermath of the criticisms faced by for leaving out the 17th-century monument from the state’s official tourism booklet.



"Many people were pained when the was removed from the state's tourism booklet. What history are we talking about? The history that the person who built the (Shah Jahan) locked up his father," Som said at an event in Meerut.

Som added: " was built by rulers who wanted to wipe out Hindus from India and Uttar Pradesh. I guarantee you that the history will be changed now. cannot be a part of our history."





ALSO READ: When Taj Mahal 'vanished' from UP's tourism booklet and Yogi govt was ridiculed Interestingly, the BJP leader incorrectly noted that the creator of had imprisoned his father. Shah Jahan built the Unesco World Heritage site, who was imprisoned by his son Aurangazeb.

Recently, the UP tourism department released a booklet detailing future plans, including a tour of famous monuments and locations central to Ramayana. The booklet had mentioned tourist destinations like the Gorakhpur temple, where Chief Minister is the chief priest, and excluded the Taj.