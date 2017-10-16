JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Bengaluru building collapse: 6 killed, Rs 5 lakh announced for kin of dead
Business Standard

Taj Mahal cannot be a part of our history: Sangeet Som

Som said the creator of Taj Mahal wanted to wipe out Hindus

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Taj Mahal. Photo: Wikipedia
Taj Mahal. Photo: Wikipedia

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) UP MLA Sangeet Som has an old relationship with controversies. On Monday, Som said the Taj Mahal should not be a part of our history as its creators were the ones who "wanted to wipe out Hindus". The MLA's comments come in the aftermath of the criticisms faced by Uttar Pradesh government for leaving out the 17th-century monument from the state’s official tourism booklet.
 

"Many people were pained when the Taj Mahal was removed from the state's tourism booklet. What history are we talking about? The history that the person who built the Taj Mahal (Shah Jahan) locked up his father," Som said at an event in Meerut.

Som added: "Taj Mahal was built by rulers who wanted to wipe out Hindus from India and Uttar Pradesh. I guarantee you that the history will be changed now. Taj Mahal cannot be a part of our history." 

Interestingly, the BJP leader incorrectly noted that the creator of Taj Mahal had imprisoned his father. Shah Jahan built the Unesco World Heritage site, who was imprisoned by his son Aurangazeb. 

ALSO READ: When Taj Mahal 'vanished' from UP's tourism booklet and Yogi govt was ridiculed

Recently, the UP tourism department released a booklet detailing future plans, including a tour of famous monuments and locations central to Ramayana. The booklet had mentioned tourist destinations like the Gorakhpur temple, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the chief priest, and excluded the Taj.

 
First Published: Mon, October 16 2017. 11:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements