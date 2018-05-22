Tamil Nadu protest against Vedanta plant claims 9 lives; Sec 144 imposed

At least nine people were reportedly killed and another 20 injured when the month-long protest against the expansion of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin, also known as Thoothukudi, took a violent turn on Tuesday.

9 people killed during the protest held in demanding ban on Sterlite Industries, in wake of the pollution created by them #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/a4bBQZu0yx — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2018

The protestors were reportedly injured in clashes with the police, who prevented them from marching towards the plant.

Police said section 144 of CrPc has been invoked in and around the Sterlite unit to provide security, according to the orders of the Madras High Court.

However, angered over not being allowed to take out a rally, the slogan-shouting protesters forcibly tried to push back the security personnel in riot gear.

They started hurling stones at police and also overturned a vehicle after which the security personnel lobbed teargas shells to disperse them, they said.

While more than 20 people suffered minor injuries in stone-pelting incident, some vehicles were set on fire, leading to tension in the area, they added.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, DMK working president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin condemned the "police atrocities" and "violence" that took place in He is among the several political leaders who have lent their voice to the anti-

We condemn both state & central govt who have failed to constitute Cauvery Board with all its statutory powers. We also condemn the police atrocities & violence that took place in during the protest: MK Stalin, DMK after opposition meet. pic.twitter.com/Gr9Y4mZ4i0 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2018

"The peaceful protest by the people of Tuticorin against Sterlite, demanding justice was ignored by the Governments. Negligence of the Governments is the reason for all the unfortunate events," a statement issued by Kamal Haasan's party, Makkal Needhi Maiam said.

Meanwhile, a peaceful demonstration was held near the old bus stand in the town, also demanding the closure of the Sterlite unit and the proposed expansion of the plant.

Several shops in this town, Srivaikundam and Oddapidaram remained shut in support of the protest, police said.

#WATCH Protest held in Tuticorin demanding ban on Sterlite Industries, in wake of the pollution created by them #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/23FWdj1do5 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2018

The district has been witnessing several protests by locals and others against the Sterlite Copper plant in and its proposed expansion.

Protesters have alleged that the plant was polluting groundwater in their area.

Sterlite Copper represents the copper unit of Vedanta Limited which operates a 400,000 tonnes per annum-plant in Tuticorin.



