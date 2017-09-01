Tamil Nadu topper Anita, who fought against NEET commits suicide

Nineteen-year-old Anita, who fought against the Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Supreme Court, on Friday committed suicide allegedly for not getting admission in a medical college, said police, citing her family.

Anita, who had scored 1,176 marks out of 1,200 in the plus two exams under the Tamil Nadu state board, was however not able to score high marks in the to secure a medical seat, and committed suicide as she was not able to get a medical seat, her relatives said.

Hailing from a village in Ariyalur district, around 300 km from here, she was the daughter of a daily labourer.

In a statement issued here, former Union Minister and PMK leader blamed the central and the state governments for the tragedy.

Expressing his condolences to Anita's parents, he said the state government headed by Chief Minister K.Palaniswami and the central government should accept responsibility for her death as they had initially assured that Tamil Nadu will get one year exemption from

The PMK leader said he was not able to understand as to why who took up the cause of rural students against would commit suicide.

