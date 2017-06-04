Terror visits the UK again: 6 killed in London attack, 3 suspects shot dead

At least six people were killed and several others injured on Saturday in two terrorist attacks at central London landmarks in which police shot dead three suspects.

The attack that took place at London Bridge and Borough Market comes just days ahead of the general election on June 8.

Like what happened during the March 22 UK Parliament attack, the attackers used their vehicle as an improvised weapon, using it to run over pedestrians.

The trail of terror

According to Met Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, they got reports that a van struck people on the London Bridge at 5.08 pm, on Saturday evening, reports CNN.

The van sped across London Bridge knocking over several pedestrians, according to an eyewitness. It was headed toward the London Bridge station, on the south bank of the river.

The vehicle continued to drive towards Borough Market, just south of the bridge, where three assailants got out and attempted to stab civilians in a restaurant, including a police officer.

Armed police were called to the scene and, within eight minutes, the three assailants were shot dead.

Rowley said the assailants were wearing what looked like explosive vests, which appeared to be fake upon further investigation.

"The incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market were declared as terrorist incidents," the Met Police tweeted, minutes after Prime Minister said her government was treating the case as a "potential act of terrorism", reports Efe news.

Saturday night's "terrible incident" will be the focus of a meeting of the UK government's Cobra emergency committee, May's office said.

At least 20 people were taken to hospitals across London after the deadly incident, leaving the whole nation in shock as it still recovers from the Manchester arena suicide bombing nearly two weeks ago.

The Met said that a third incident, in the Vauxhall area, was determined to have no connection to what happened at the two other locations.

Britain hit again

This is the third terrorist attack in the UK since March.

On May 22, 22 people were killed and 116 injured in a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

The attacker, identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, detonated a home-made bomb in the arena's foyer as crowds were leaving a performance by US singer Ariana Grande late in the evening.

On March 22, six people were killed, including the attacker, and at least 50 people were injured in an attack near the Houses of Parliament.

The attacker, Khalid Masood, first struck pedestrians on the pavement on Westminster Bridge with his vehicle before crashing into a perimeter fence. Masood, armed with a knife, then left the vehicle and ran towards Parliament, where he was shot dead by police.