Three decades later, Mumbai's Transharbour link to become a reality

The more than three-decades-long wait for is likely to end, with its most ambitious project — the Transharbour Link (MTHL) inching closer to the project award stage. Though the project has been attempted several times in the past with little success, industry officials and industry experts are hopeful that this time the ride might prove to be smooth.

Engineering conglomerate early this month announced that it was the lowest bidder to construct package one and package three of the MTHL project. On Monday, Tata Projects announced that it would be executing the second package of the project, to be built completely in the sea.

MTHL as a project has been on the planning board since as early as the 1970s. Veterans like say that plans to link the island city to the mainland has been around ever since Independence. This delay has contributed to escalating the project cost many times over. The last estimate made when the project reached the bidding stage in 2013, was at around Rs 9000 crore. The project at present is likely to cost around Rs 17000 crore. However, industry experts argue it would be unfair to compare project cost as engineering specifications would vary.

"This is a long overdue project. I believe since the time of independence we have been thinking about having a link. Several attempts were made and several discussions have been made whether it should be a tunnel or it should be a bridge, all these ideas came up, but nothing materialized,” said Gulbchand, chairman and managing director for the (HCC), which constructed the sea link project. HCC, was also one of the bidders for the MTHL project, but did not make the lowest bid.

In a city where real estate commands a premium, changing dynamics in the realty space has played a crucial role in giving the project a start.

“That time, Nariman point was the only CBD, now itself has four. There is a clear visibility on Panvel emerging as an urban area. At one point of time, real estate price was a function of distance from Nariman point, so Panvel or Chirle had the bridge been built then would have commanded the same price as some of the suburbs, those days of Nariman Point are now gone,” said an industry expert on the condition of anonymity.

In addition to the change in real estate value, the proposed Navi Airport has also contributed in fast tracking the project. It is crucial for the city to have a link connecting the island city to the airport, to make the airport project a success. While the Navi airport is expected to start operations by 2019, MTHL is likely to be completed by the first half of 2022.

"The brand new airport on the other side, accessibility is important for the success of this airport. We are talking about building one of the biggest airports in the world. A whole airport based city will come up in New Bombay and in that area. This has given a push to see the link project to materialise. In addition, new has also developed a lot, making a connection needed," Gulabchand added.

While, the airport and real estate requirements have given the project a push, roping in funding from (JICA) has addressed the execution and funding woes.

“The project could not take off earlier as the market forecast for revenue from the project may not have worked. This time risks have been considerably minimized as it is a cash contract, unlike the earlier models where higher market risks were involved,” said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Director, Transport and Logistics, CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory.

In 2008, the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) emerged as a lowest bidder for the project, however, the project did not move beyond that stage for various reasons. In 2013, when the project was once again put to bid, the nodal authority did not receive any bids. In the latest round of bidding, the three packages combined received 17 bids, of which ten bids qualified for the next round in September. In addition to Tata Projects and L&T, HCC, Simplex Infrastructure, ITD Cementation, are other companies interested in the project.

“Earlier, the attempt was to bundle both financing and execution, and hence the idea of PPP model. The aim to transfer the demand risk on the investor did not work. What is working now is the fact that we have got Japanese funding and this gives the govt flexibility to select a good contractor. What will still be a challenge is to have strong project management oversight from the government side. But given the Japanese funding, normally it comes along with expertise to manage the project,” said Manish Agarwal, PricewaterhouseCoopers.

For India, building a 22-kilometre bridge connecting the island to the mainland through sea, would be a feat to be achieved for the first time.

Vivek Singhal, Chief Operating Officer, Urban Infrastructure at Tata Projects, admits the project is a challenging one. “The challenge in the project is that you are working in the sea, so we should have a good strategy in selecting the machines and we need to have a special kind of lifting cranes which are based on the barges. These barges will be imported and we will also have our casting yard, where we would do our pre-casting," he said. The project, Singhal added, also involves procurement and pre-fabrication of steel outside India. “Two Japanese companies that have been called and will procure steel from abroad, fabricate the steel abroad and then erect this steel on the sub-structure, which is the first time in India. The fabrication happens somewhere in South East Asia, “Singhal added.

Once the financing and execution issues have been addressed, the nodal authority Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will need to focus on the revenue possibilities. “The project will create land value appreciation on the other side. Capturing a share of that may yield more value than potential of revenue from tolls. So if the government does want to monetise the project, instruments like impact fees or betterment charges may be considered instead of toll. Such charges have been used in Pune and Ahmedabad in context of urban transport, as a levy on real estate transactions,” Agarwal from PWC added.

The good news is industry experts do not expect the project to face any major public resistance or green regulation hurdles. With the a road link for the mainland to the island city now closer the reality, Gulbchand adds there may be a case for one more link project. "I personally feel there should be another connectivity which should be a tunnel that will connect the island of Bombay to the mainland," he said. How long before MTHL starts operations and discussions for another link begins, time will tell.