Trump Jr in Pune today to launch tower with unit prices starting Rs 150 mn

US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr will inaugurate 'Tower B' of Trump Towers, developed by Panchshil Realty, in Pune on Wednesday. The tower is located at upscale Kalyani Nagar. Comprising of two striking glass facade towers of 23 stories each, with 46 single-floor 5 BHK residences starting at Rs 15 crore, Trump Towers Pune is international, having been crafted in accordance with the design and development standards of the global real estate brand Trump, stated a media release issued by Panchshil Realty. Trump Jr will launch the B which is ready for occupation with all the necessary certificates in place, it said. Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty said, "Our experience working with the Trump Organization has been one of great satisfaction." "We are happy to have Donald Trump Jr. here to launch Tower B of Trump Towers Pune.

It's been a fantastic relationship and this further cements our mutual friendship and respect," he said. Panchshil Realty and the Trump Organization have entered into a licensing agreement to develop Trump Towers Pune, where the Trump Organization has lent its brand to Panchshil Realty.