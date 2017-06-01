TRENDING ON BS
Jammu and Kashmir unrest: 2 militants killed by security forces in Sopore

They were throwing a grenade on forces in Sopore town in which four policemen were injured

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Two militants were killed on Thursday in an operation by the security forces in Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

In a quick operation, Jammu and Kashmir police identified the two terrorists who were instrumental in throwing a grenade on its men on Wednesday in Sopore town in which four policemen were injured, a police spokesman said here.

"The two terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation with 22 Rashtriya Rifles, 92, 177 and 179 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)," the spokesperson added.

Since the end of October 2016, armed robbers have struck at various branches of banks in Jammu and Kashmir, looting nearly Rs 92 lakh in 13 separate attacks.

There have been four incidents in four days this month, beginning with the bloody attack on a cash van on May 1 during which militants shot dead five policemen and two bank security guards, and including two attacks in two hours in adjacent villages in Pulwama.

The incidents coincide with the spike in militancy and mass protests that followed the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani last July.

