Uber offers 21-year-old Delhi boy Rs 1.25 cr salary, job in San Francisco

Sidharth, a computer science engineering student of Delhi Technological University (DTU), has been offered an annual salary package of Rs 1.25 crore from United States-based app-based taxi aggregator Technologies, reported The Hindustan Times on Friday.

While this is the second-highest pay package offered to a student from DTU, this is not the first time in the recent past that has offered such a large package to a prospective employee. According to the New Indian Express , in December last year, during the placements in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, offered an M.tech passout from the varsity an international profile for a pay package of Rs 1.25 crore.

According to the HT report, Sidharth, an alumnus of Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, has been offered the position of a software engineer at the San Francisco office of The whopping salary package he has been offered includes basic pay of Rs 71 lakh and benefits, the latter of which take the package to Rs 1.25 crore.



The highest pay package offered to a student was in 2015, when Google offered an annual salary package of Rs 1.27 crore, the report added.

"It was a delight to have received the job offer and I am now looking forward to move to San Francisco," said Sidharth, according to the report.

What will he do with all the money? The report quoted him as saying that he was looking forward to travelling around the world.

The recruitment process, according to Sidharth, was grilling, added the report.

“I had actually done a seven-week internship with earlier. So this is a pre-placement offer that I have received. Along with me, I think there is someone from one of the IITs,” the report quoted him as saying.

"I am looking forward to groom my technological skills at before I begin brainstorming on my start-up plan which I see as a long-term goal," Sidharth told PTI.

The 22-year-old student's father works as a consultant while his mother works transcripts speeches as a freelancer.