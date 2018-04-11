The uproar over the death in custody of the father of an 18-year-old girl who alleged she had been raped by BJP MLA saw the UP police arresting Atul Singh, the MLA’s brother. Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the mysterious death of a rape victim's father in police custody in Unnao, the Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a detailed report. The NHRC has said the allegations, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the victim's family.

The Commission has issued a notice to the state's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report in the matter, including action taken against the delinquent police officials, who refused to register an FIR. It also expects from the DGP, an explanation for not communicating the custodial death to the Commission within 24 hours.

"All the reports, including health screening report of the deceased at the time of his admission in the jail and medical treatment provided by the jail authorities, are to be sent. They have been given four weeks to respond," the NHRC said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into a girl's accusations that she had been gang-raped by BJP legislator and others and the subsequent death of her father in police custody. The girl's father was being forced to withdraw the case against Sengar. Upon his refusal, he was picked up by police late on Sunday and was allegedly roughed up by Atul Singh and his aides while in custody. Taken to the hospital with 18 wounds and gashes, abdominal pain and vomiting, he died soon after.

1. BJP MLA and UP cops family-ties come in the way of justice: The brother of Unnao gangrape victim's father told Indian Express, "a police officer told them that they share family relations with BJP MLA and they cannot work under pressure from the administration and government so, we should go to court."

2. Yogi Adityanath directs home department to ensure SIT probe: on Tuesday directed the Home Department to ensure that Special Investigation Team (SIT) visits Unnao district tomorrow and give its first report by evening in connection with the custodial death of rape victim's father.

3. Girl who alleged rape has to hide: Stopped by the police when they tried to immolate themselves last Sunday near the Chief Minister’s residence in Lucknow to protest police inaction. According to media reports, the family turned to Unnao District Magistrate Ravi Kumar NG for help. Reports said that he had arranged for their stay at a government guest house. However, the victim on Wednesday alleged, "the DM has confined me to a hotel room, they are not even serving me water. I just want the culprit to be punished." She appealed to chief minister to provide her justice.



Sangeeta Sengar, wife of accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar, met DGP OP Singh in Lucknow, says, 'I have come to plead for justice for my husband.'

Sangeeta Sengar, wife of accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar, met DGP OP Singh in Lucknow, says, 'I have come to plead for justice for my husband.'The women wing of the Congress urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging dereliction of duty on his part over the gangrape of an 18-year-old woman and the death of her father in police custody in Unnao district. The All India Mahila Congress president, Sushmita Dev, also demanded that action is taken against all those responsible for the rape of the woman and the death her father in police custody.

5. Samajwadi party workers protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Hazratganj over the death of the father of Unnao gang-rape victim, demand arrest of BJP MLA





Lucknow: Samajwadi party workers protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Hazratganj over death of father of Unnao gang-rape victim, demand arrest of BJP MLA

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2018

6. Who is BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar: He is a four-term MLA. He first won an assembly election from Unnao Sadar in 2002 as a BSP candidate. In 2007, he won on a SP ticket from Bangarmau. In 2012, he was declared victorious from Bhagwant Nagar, again on a SP ticket. In the 2017 election, he was again elected from Bangarmau, this time on a BJP ticket. On Monday, he refused to resign from his post following the allegations of rape against him. Speaking to the media, Sengar said, "If somebody's name crops up into some issue does not mean that he shall resign". He further went on to dismiss the entire incident by saying that the allegations are completely wrong.

Chief Minister Adityanath has directed the UP Home Department to ensure that the SIT visits Unnao on Wednesday and submits its first report by the evening, reported news agency ANI.

Chief Minister Adityanath has directed the UP Home Department to ensure that the SIT visits Unnao on Wednesday and submits its first report by the evening, reported news agency ANI.

8) All accused in death of victim's father sent to jail: All five accused, including BJP MLA Sengar's brother, were sent to district jail in connection with the death of the Unnao rape victim's father, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The police will file a remand application tomorrow, the report said. Earlier, the five accused were produced before a court in Unnao.

All five accused, including BJP MLA Sengar's brother, were sent to district jail in connection with the death of the Unnao rape victim's father, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The police will file a remand application tomorrow, the report said. Earlier, the five accused were produced before a court in Unnao.

Unnao gang-rape victim's father death case: Five accused produced before a court in #Unnao pic.twitter.com/AtPyFjun5C — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2018

9) Unnao rape case victim's father dies in police custody: A day after the victim tried to set herself on fire outside Chief Minister Adityanath's residence, alleging police inaction in her gang rape by BJP MLA Sengar, her father died in police custody on Monday. Surendra Singh, whose daughter accused the BJP legislator from Unnao of raping her, was picked up by police late on Sunday and was apparently beaten mercilessly by four aides of the legislator as well as police personnel. An official said the man had serious injuries on his body and was not taken to a hospital until late at night. A doctor at the district hospital, where he was eventually taken, told the media that he was brought with serious abdominal pain and vomiting. Unnao Superintendent of Police Pushpanjali Devi said the four aides who took part in the beating have been arrested. However, ADG Kumar said that the victim's father did not die in police custody. "Whatever incident of beating up the deceased took place, it occurred in the village.

Adityanath termed the incident unfortunate and announced that a top-ranking police official will probe the matter. Those behind the incident will not be spared at any cost, he added.

10) NHRC issues notice to Adityanath government over Unnao rape case: Taking cognisance of the Unnao rape case, the Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of the rape victim's father in judicial custody in Unnao and related allegations, news agency ANI reported.



