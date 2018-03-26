US' move to expel 60 Russian diplomats not aimed at India, says Trump admin

President ordered 60 Russian diplomats that the United States (US) considers spies to leave the country in response to the of a former Russian spy in the United Kingdom (UK) and closed Russia’s consulate in Seattle, senior administration officials said Monday as European allies prepared similar measures. The expulsions are the most aggressive US move against under Trump, who has sought a closer personal relationship with President while at the same time introducing new sanctions against people and entities with ties to the Kremlin. The officials called the March 4 poisoning of Sergei and his daughter in Salisbury, England an attack on America’s closest ally and a reckless attempt to murder a British citizen on British soil. They said there are more than 100 Russian intelligence agents undercover as diplomats in the US and described the number as unacceptable. How many Russian diplomats are in US? There are currently more than 100 Russian intelligence officers in the US. With the expulsion of 60, about 40 would still be left, he acknowledged. The Trump administration declined to give details of the designation of those expelled. The 60 people expelled from the US include 48 attached to the and 12 at the country’s mission to the United Nations. They have seven days to leave the country, the officials said. At least 14 European Union countries are preparing to take coordinated actions with the US in response to the UK attack, two people with knowledge of the decision said. The countries were expected to include Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and the has expelled four Russian diplomats, and other nations are following in rapid succession. While US policy toward has grown more aggressive in recent months, some Trump critics say he’s been slow to respond to Putin’s provocations. Some have drawn a connection to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government, as well as Trump’s past business relationships with Russian figures. Trump faced criticism last week for calling Putin to congratulate him on his re-election, a vote observers said was marred by irregularities. After the call, Trump said he hoped to meet with Putin in the “not-too-distant future.” UK and US have already expelled 23 diplomats each in tit-for-tat moves. Here are the top 10 developments in the Russian diplomats' row: 1. What is the issue about? Retired military intelligence officer Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia, 33, were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury city centre on March 4. However, they remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The Russian consulate in Seattle is also being closed as part of the US's package of punitive measures. A senior US official quoted by the Guardian said that the consulate closure and the expulsions would be carried out "in solidarity with our closest allies" in reaction to what he said was "a reckless attempt by the (Russian) government to murder a British citizen and his daughter with a military grade nerve agent."

A second official said the measures were also intended as a response to a "steady drumbeat of destabilising and aggressive actions" by Moscow against the US and its allies.

In a call with reporters, senior White House officials said that the move was to root out Russians actively engaging in intelligence operations against the country, and to show that the US would stand by NATO allies.

Theresa May welcomed the action of other countries to expel Russian diplomats after an attack on a former Russian spy in England, saying it sent a strong signal to Moscow that it cannot flout international law. British Prime Ministerto expel Russian diplomats after an attack on a former Russian spy in England, saying it sent a strong signal to Moscow that it cannot flout international law. "We welcome today's actions by our allies, which clearly demonstrate that we all stand shoulder to shoulder in sending the strongest signal to that it cannot continue to flout international law," a statement from May's office said. The Russian government has been notified about the expulsion of the diplomats and has given them a period of seven days to leave the United States.

will respond to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from European Union countries in kind and in the coming days, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing a foreign ministry source.

Sweden, also a Nordic EU member, had yet to announce any expulsions.

Denmark, Finland and the Netherlands were among 14 EU nations to announce the expulsion of Russian diplomats over the brazen nerve agent attack on ex-spy Sergei and his daughter Yulia on March 4.

"There is no doubt about our solidarity with Britain," Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen told reporters.

"We agree with Britain that it is very likely that is behind (the nerve agent attack). There are no other plausible explanations," he said, urging "to change course."

He did not disclose the identities nor the functions of the two diplomats to be expelled, but said they had one week to leave the country.

A statement from the office of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said the attack "poses a serious threat to the security of the whole of "

Meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Twitter the Russian envoys had "two weeks to leave the Netherlands."

"We are taking these measures in solidarity with the United Kingdom," Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said. "The nerve agent attack in Salisbury, on the soil of Canada's close partner and ally, is a despicable, heinous and reckless act, potentially endangering the lives of hundreds.”

"We handed a note to the ambassador that three officials are declared persona non grata for activities incompatible with their diplomatic status," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius told AFP.

Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz, for his part, told reporters: "The four Russian diplomats have until midnight on April 3 to leave Poland." Ukraine, which is not an EU member, is to expel 13 Russian diplomats.

10. Germany, to expel Russian diplomats as well: While Romania will expel one Russian from Bucharest embassy over UK nerve agent attack, has expelled four Russian diplomats

"In solidarity with our British partners, we have today notified the Russian authorities of our decision to expel four Russian personnel with diplomatic status from French territory within one week," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian.

11. Moscow on expulsions: Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it would respond to the decision by a large number of Western states to expel Russian diplomats and it accused their governments of blindly following their British allies into confrontation with Moscow.

The ministry said in a statement that it viewed the expulsions, ordered in response to the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei in the English city of Salisbury, as an unfriendly act and a provocative gesture.

Britain has blamed for the poisoning of and his daughter Yulia, a charge Moscow denies.

12. ‘EU's expression of support for Britain was misguided’: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that the EU's expression of support for Britain was misguided given that it would be leaving the bloc next year.

"Britain is leaving the European family. No one cancelled Brexit, and the divorce process is in full swing," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

"Therefore a country which is leaving the European Union is exploiting the solidarity factor and is foisting on those countries that remain a worsening of relations with "

Here is the complete list of Russian diplomats being expelled from different countries: US: 60 diplomats Ukraine: 13 Poland: 4 France: 4 Germany: 4 Canada: 4 Czech Republic: 3 Lithuania: 3 Netherlands: 2 Italy: 2 Denmark: 2 Estonia: 1 Latvia: 1 Croatia: 1 Finland: 1 Romania: 1

With inputs from Bloomberg