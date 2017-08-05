Vice Presidential election 2017: Venkaiah Naidu to become 13th VP of India





Of the 771 votes polled, 760 were valid and 11 were declared invalid; 14 lawmakers were absent from voting. Ninety per cent votes were polled within the first two hours, till 12 pm.



The term of incumbent Vice-President Hamid Ansari, who held the position for two consecutive terms, will come to an end on August 10.





With all humility, I express my gratitude to every MP who supported my candidature cutting across party lines. — M (@MVenkaiahNaidu) August 5, 2017 I promise to uphold the Constitution and the high standards set by my esteemed

predecessors. — M (@MVenkaiahNaidu) August 5, 2017 Prime Minister congratulated Naidu on his success.



Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu on being elected India’s My best wishes for a fruitful & motivating tenure. — (@narendramodi) August 5, 2017

The vice-president is selected through a secret ballot by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both Houses of in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. The nominated Members of as well as of are also eligible to be included in the Electoral College and, therefore, are entitled to participate in the

Unlike the president, the vice-president is not allotted any special residential privileges while in office. While the president of India stays at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the vice-president is not subjected to any such benefits during his or her tenure.



Members of used special pens for marking their choice. The votes marked with any other pen were liable to be rejected. The ballot paper contained the names of the contesting candidates but did not contain any symbol.



