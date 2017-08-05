Vice Presidential election 2017: Venkaiah Naidu to become 13th VP of India

-
-
Of the 771 votes polled, 760 were valid and 11 were declared invalid; 14 lawmakers were absent from voting. Ninety per cent votes were polled within the first two hours, till 12 pm.
Naidu will take oath as new Vice-President of India on August 11. He will be appointed as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
With all humility, I express my gratitude to every MP who supported my candidature cutting across party lines.— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) August 5, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Naidu on his success.
I promise to uphold the Constitution and the high standards set by my esteemed— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) August 5, 2017
predecessors.
Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu on being elected India’s Vice President. My best wishes for a fruitful & motivating tenure.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2017
The vice-president is selected through a secret ballot by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. The nominated Members of Rajya Sabha as well as of Lok Sabha are also eligible to be included in the Electoral College and, therefore, are entitled to participate in the election. ALSO READ: Difficult shoes to fill: Hamid Ansari retiring as Vice-President of IndiaMy mind is filled with memories of working with @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu, in the Party & Government. Will cherish this aspect of our association
I am confident @MVenkaiahNaidu will serve the nation as a diligent & dedicated Vice President, committed to the the goal of nation building.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2017
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2017
Members of Parliament used special pens for marking their choice. The votes marked with any other pen were liable to be rejected. The ballot paper contained the names of the contesting candidates but did not contain any election symbol.
