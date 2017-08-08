TRENDING ON BS
Vistara's 2-day sale starts today, tickets available for as low as Rs 799

Discounted fares apply to bookings for the travel period between August 23, 2017, and April 19, 2018

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Full-service airline Vistara on Monday said it will offer all-inclusive fares at Rs 799 for economy class and Rs 2,099 for premium economy in its two-day "freedom to fly" sale starting August 8.

According to the airline, the bookings under the sale will be available on August 8-9 for the travel period between August 23, 2017, and April 19, 2018.

"Minimum 15 days advance purchase is required," the airline said in a statement.

The airline said the offer will include discounted fares for destinations like Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, as well as metro cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

"The lowest fare under this sale is available on the Srinagar-Jammu route, while other routes are also available at highly discounted fares," the statement added.

Currently, the airline operates to 19 destinations with over 625 weekly flights operated by a fleet of 15 Airbus A320 aircraft.

