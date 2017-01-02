2017: Note ban to shave off a third of gold demand , jewellers cautious

Demonetisation is expected to shave off 300 tonnes of India’s demand, which is unlikely to come back in a hurry.

Average monthly imports, which has been around 65-70 tonnes for the past few years, halved between February and September this year. In October and November, there was a recovery on account of festive buying and marriage season. However, demonetisation is expected to result in a drop in demand.

Sudheesh Nambiath, lead analyst, precious metals demand, South Asia & UAE, GFMS, Thomson Reuters, said, “Our estimate is that 300 tonnes of demand, which was predominantly cash-based buying will be shaved off in 2017.”

Average annual for the past seven years has been 875 tonnes, and around 85-90 per cent of this is imported. Analysts said around 20 per cent of the was met through smuggled gold.

According to GFMS estimates, in 2014, 187 tonnes of was imported unofficially, which declined to 142 tonnes in 2015. In 2016, smuggling is expected to fall further because of overall weak and huge discounts.

and bullion dealers used to sell the smuggled unofficially in cash, without issuing bills. were also selling legally imported in cash to customers who were parking their in the precious metal. Both the categories of sales will stop after demonetisation, as people do not have adequate cash.

Around a third of the comes from agricultural households, according to field visit reports by GFMS. Most of these purchases are also in cash, and the acute cash shortage will result in lower even from rural households.

Analysts also said that genuine buyers were also likely to postpone purchases. All of these were reasons for analysts to cut the country’s by a third for 2017.

Since October, there were hopes of a revival in India’s following a good monsoon after two years of drought, which would have seen buying in rural markets. However, thanks to the note ban, many farmers had to sell their produce at lower prices. Since they have less cash, that will not be seen in 2017.

Jewellers, who were the first to be caught in the fire of investigating agencies, have now became too cautious about selling or without bills. There isn’t much in the system either. Even when agriculture income recovers, there will be little surplus left for parking in gold. The from investors, who bought as part of their portfolio diversification, too, is likely to be muted as they have not seen returns from the metal over the past four years. With the cash crunch likely to prevail, was not going to revive until consumers shrugged off the note ban shock. The only real for at present is for marriages, which will continue as in the past.