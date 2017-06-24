AAI eases bidding terms for Ahmedabad, Jaipur airports

Airports Authority of (AAI) has changed the tenure of the and for the and airports to 20 years from 10 years, and will allow airline operators to bid for them in an effort to improve revenue for successful bidders.

“We have changed certain criteria as requested by interested parties,” Chairman said, adding several global players were interested in the two projects.

The AAI plans to privatise the two airports except their airside facilities. The successful bidders will manage the passenger terminals, aprons and car parks.

This is the second attempt by the government to involve private players in the two airports. Domestic operators and and global players Daa International and have shown interest in them.

AAI has decided to select the bidders on fee per passenger rather than on the more common revenue sharing formula, while increasing the tenure of the contract. “This will allow the operator to retain a higher share of the commercial outcome,” said an executive with a company that operates a private

and had objected to a revenue sharing model. The scope of the projects was small and a revenue-sharing model would not incentivise operators, the two companies had argued.

and had in November 2015 signed an agreement for developer to take up the management of retail space inside terminal buildings of the two airports and also car parking. The initiative, however, did not materialise.

AAI has also for the first time allowed airlines to bid for such projects. “There was a request from global players that have stakes in both airlines and airports,” an AAI official said. However, such entities should not have more than a 20 per cent stake in the bidding company.

Few countries allow airlines to own terminals. owns domestic terminals in and Melbourne, while British Airways operates a terminal at JFK on lease.

The government is also amending rules for new airports to provide certainty on how much revenue an operator can earn. “We are tightening the so that private players can be sure about their investment,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha had said earlier.

The ministry plans to change the Airports Authority of Act and the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) rules so that airports being bid out have pre-determined rates.