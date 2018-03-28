After start-ups, agritechnology revolution on the cards for Karnataka

Karnataka, the de facto start-up capital of India, is fast becoming a hotbed for Emerging technologies such as drones, and smartphone based tools are being utilised to reduce crop loss and increase productivity in the agri-rich state. “We see immense potential for innovation and applying emerging technology in agriculture. We need to connect the technology set-ups and tech companies with farmers so that the ecosystem becomes better,” said Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary to Department of IT, on the sidelines of an agritech summit organised by the government on Wednesday. To further the cause of technology-driven solutions, the Biotechnology and Information Technology Services has invested Rs 30 million in 21 start-ups so far. In January, the government had approved funding grant to 44 more start-ups of which 16 were agritech

The Centre of Excellence for IoT too has mentored around five to seven agri-based start-ups in the state making farming smarter and efficient. The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre are other government initiatives working towards green start-ups.

Apart from Karnataka, the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government too had organised a similar event last year aimed at bringing cutting edge technologies in the agriculture sector to the aid of small and marginal farmers in the state.