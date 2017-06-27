Air India: Divestment of govt stake unlikely this financial year

As discussions around pick up steam in the government, the process of actually divesting the national carrier will be a long drawn one and will require multiple cabinet approvals, Business Standard has learnt.

Senior government officials who are part of the deliberations said at least two approvals of the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could be necessary, and that any dilution of the centre’s 100 per cent stake is highly unlikely this fiscal.

If and when privatization is finally decided upon, the first cabinet approval will be an ‘in-principle approval’. That will set the stage for Finance and Civil Aviation ministries to start the process of valuation of the debt-ridden airline, decide upon the eligibility of buyers and identify prospective suitors, decide upon the method of sale, take decisions on what to do with the airline’s assets and its Rs 46,570 crore debt, dealing with employee unions, and hiring financial and legal advisors for the sale.

Once this process is complete the matter will be taken up by cabinet again, to give its final approval. Sources said that the draft cabinet note, which is being circulated among the ministries, is only for the first ‘in-principle’ approval.

“Privatising is a difficult and long-winded process. The way it is being portrayed in certain sections of media is that a decision is imminent and the sale will happen quickly after a one-time approval by the cabinet. It is more complex than that and we may need to approach the cabinet multiple times,” said a senior official.

“Right now, we are just the initial stages of these deliberations, and are still dealing with a number of issues before any approval is sought,” the person said.

As reported by Business Standard earlier, the Civil is still said to be considering the option of retaining ownership of the national carrier, and running it after retiring debt. As part of inter-ministerial discussions, a number of options have been discussed and retaining ownership is one. The options being discussed are either reviving the airline, going for privatization, or reducing the airline’s debt by selling off the assets.

Other issues being deliberated upon deal with the issue of the airline’s lenders’ willingness to convert debt into equity, and whether to sell its subsidiaries separately - Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), Transport Services Limited and Hotel Corporation of India (owner of Centaur Hotels).

The other issues being discussed, as per the official, include whether go for some sort of a retrenchment by laying off workers through employee voluntary retirement scheme, fleet management, and whether foreign companies should be allowed to buy stake in the national carrier, though no decision has been finalised yet. India allows foreign institutions to own stakes of up to 100 per cent in local airlines, but overseas airlines can own up to a 49 per cent stake.