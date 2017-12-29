April-Nov fiscal deficit hits 112% of full-year target

The Centre’s in April-November hit 112% of the full year target, the highest ever for the eight-month period since 2008-09, the year of the global financial crisis.

The latest data, coupled with the government’s decision to go in for additional borrowing this year, casts doubts on the Centre’s ability to meet the target of 3.2% of the gross domestic product in 2017-18.

In 2008-09, the in April-November was 132.4% of the full year target. It has not crossed 100% during the eight-month period till this year.

Official data released on Friday showed that the fiscal deficit, the difference between government expenditure and revenue, for April-November 2017 was Rs 6.12 lakh crore, against a budget estimate of Rs 5.46 lakh crore. This was mainly due to lower goods and service tax collections and higher expenditure.

Over the same period last year, the was nearly 86% of the budget estimate. The revenue deficit for April-November 2017 was 152% of the full year target, compared with 98% during the same period last year.

“The disappointing GST collections for November 2017 and the recent increase in the Centre’s issuance calendar signal a fiscal slippage in 2017-18,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist with

Earlier this week, the Centre announced that it would borrow Rs 50,000 crore from the market over and above the budget estimate of Rs 5.80 lakh crore for 2017-18, sparking concerns of a fiscal slippage this year. At the same time, the Centre reduced its borrowings through short-term by Rs 61,203 crore. This has made the task of calculating the difficult.

The additional market borrowing could take the to 3.54% of the this year, the same as in 2016-17, against the target of reining it in at 3.2%. If short-term are extended beyond a year, it could further widen the deficit.