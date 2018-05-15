April trade deficit widens to $13.7 bn, exports grow 5.17% to $25.9 bn

JUST IN
Reuters  |  New Delhi 

India's trade deficit slightly widened to $13.72 billion in April from $13.25 billion a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.

Merchandise exports for April rose 5.2 per cent from a year ago to $25.9 billion.

Goods imports last month were $39.6 billion, a gain of 4.6 percent from a year ago, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed.

The trade deficit for 2017/18 fiscal year ending in March grew to $156.8 billion from $105.72 billion in the previous year, mainly driven by a rising oil import bill - a growing concern for the central bank.
First Published: Tue, May 15 2018. 18:12 IST

