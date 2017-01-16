Big buys via cards down since Nov

High-value purchases on instalments by using cards has halved across India since November, when the government undertook the demonetisation exercise. At the same time, card transactions of less than Rs 500 have increased substantially as more Indians began using debit cards to buy goods and services, due to the low supply of cash. Innoviti, a payment solutions company that handles a fifth of the country’s card transactions among businesses, provided no data. Innoviti, backed by N R Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures, has seen a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?