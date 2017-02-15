Cabinet awards 31 oil blocks to 22 firms

In an investment push to the oil sector, the Union has awarded 31 oil and gas exploration blocks to 22 companies, of the 46 contract areas put on offer under the discovered small and marginal fields (DSF) round of auction.

Blocks not cleared for awarding are likely to be put on offer during the second round of DSF. Of the 22 companies, about 15 are entrants to the sector.

“Of the 31 contract areas awarded, 14 had only single bidders and 17 had multiple bidders,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told journalists.

The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), arm of the petroleum and natural gas ministry, conducted the bidding and shortlisted the companies for award. After the clearance, the companies would be signing contracts with Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India, original licensees of these blocks.

During the round that happened in November, 42 companies took part, 37 being private entities. Forty six blocks got a total of 134 e-bids. These areas have estimated total reserves of 88 million tonnes of oil equivalent, which if produced could cut the country’s import bill by ~3,500 crore annually.

These areas were discovered long before but could not be monetised for various reasons - isolated locations, small size of reserves, high development costs, technological constraints, fiscal regime, etc, went an official statement.

For the blocks awarded, the expected in-place reserves are 40 million tonnes of oil and 22 billion cubic meters of gas, to be monetised over 15 years.

The new companies that participated in the bidding round included Dilip Shanghvi’s Sun Petrochemicals, Subhash Chandra’s Essel Group, Megha Engineering, Ramayana Ispat, Gem Laboratories, Quippo, Oilmax Energy, Duggar Fiber, Nippon Power, Invenire Energy, Gopalka Savings, BDN Enterprises, Mahindra Infrastructure, Akhil Teja Natural Resources and Worldwide Oilfield.

Among the established entities were state-run Indian Oil Corporation, Cairn India, Oil India, GAIL India, Bharat Petro Resources, Adani Welspun Exploration and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company.

"This time, the bidding criteria and the process has been extremely smooth for players, which resulted in a lot of start-ups entering the fray. For the first time in the oil industry, we are participating in an online bidding process, which was efficiently conducted by the with the help of MSTC,” said P Elango, managing director of Hindustan Oil Exploration.

He said the revenue share bidding model had only three parameters — number of wells to be drilled, amount to be shared at lower revenue point and higher revenue point.