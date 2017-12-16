With the Union Cabinet approving the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, the power to recognise any new medical institution and lay down policies for maintaining quality standards in medical education would vest with the panel once it is set up. Government sources say the commission will frame guidelines for determination of fees in private medical institutions and deemed universities, essentially putting a cap on the fees charged by these. Fees can be determined for 40 per cent of the seats.
Cabinet passes Bill to replace MCI
Medical Commission will frame guidelines for determination of fees in private medical institutions, deemed universities
BS Reporter Last Updated at December 16, 2017 01:40 IST
