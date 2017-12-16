JUST IN
Cabinet passes Bill to replace MCI

Medical Commission will frame guidelines for determination of fees in private medical institutions, deemed universities

BS Reporter 

With the Union Cabinet approving the National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, the power to recognise any new medical institution and lay down policies for maintaining quality standards in medical education would vest with the panel once it is set up. Government sources say the commission will frame guidelines for determination of fees in private medical institutions and deemed universities, essentially putting a cap on the fees charged by these. Fees can be determined for 40 per cent of the seats. 

First Published: Sat, December 16 2017. 01:40 IST

