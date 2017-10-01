Cash is king again

It has been 11 months since demonetisation was carried out to give India, among other things, a digital push. The results, at best, have been mixed. And, cash continues to rule. In Delhi, purchasing a 55-inch television at a prominent electronic shop in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 means a levy of 2.5 per cent for swiping the card. But, there is a cashback of five per cent. Your net benefit: 2.5 per cent. Pay in cash and the shopkeeper is happy to give you an additional five per cent discount. On a product that costs Rs 89,000, this translates into a significant ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?