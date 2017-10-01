Cash is king again

It has been 11 months since demonetisation was carried out to give India, among other things, a digital push. The results, at best, have been mixed. And, cash continues to rule. In Delhi, purchasing a 55-inch television at a prominent electronic shop in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 means a levy of 2.5 per cent for swiping the card. But, there is a cashback of five per cent. Your net benefit: 2.5 per cent. Pay in cash and the shopkeeper is happy to give you an additional five per cent discount. On a product that costs Rs 89,000, this translates into a significant ...